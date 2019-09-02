Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Vestas Wind Systems    VWS   DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

(VWS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vestas receives 60 MW order for two merchant projects in Finland with 30-year service contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:09am EDT

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 2 September 2019

Vestas has secured an order from the Nordic developer OX2 backed by the UK investor Infracapital for the wind projects Kröpuln and Storbacken in Western Finland that will be realised on a merchant basis without any direct financial support. The projects have a total capacity of 60 MW of V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in Power Optimised Mode to maximise power production based on the sites’ specific wind conditions.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement and a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

The order confirms the strong and long-term collaboration between Vestas and OX2, as the two partners have now announced new wind projects together every consecutive year for the past 13 years.

“Vestas has developed turbines and service structures very well fit for the Nordic unsubsidised market and we are very happy to strengthen the long-standing relationship between OX2 and Vestas with this project”, says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.  

“This merchant order underlines how a tailored technical solution that leverages our market experience and project expertise enables a highly competitive business case for our long-term customer OX2 and their partners. These wind projects once again confirm wind energy’s increasing competitiveness and offer lowest cost of energy to the Finish energy consumers”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.   

Wind turbine delivery is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2021, with commissioning expected in the third quarter of 2021. 

For more information, please contact:
Christina Schmidt
Communications Partner
Vestas Northern & Central Europe
Tel: +49 40 46778 5153
Mobile: +49 (0) 160 90141736
Email: chbut@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
10:09aVestas receives 60 MW order for two merchant projects in Finland with 30-year..
GL
08/29VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
RE
08/28VESTAS WIND : sells majority stake in three wind power plants in Romania
AQ
08/26Vestas provides tailored EPC wind energy solution for challenging industrial ..
GL
08/15Shares of Germany's SGL tumble after profit warning, CEO resignation
RE
08/15SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Wind turbine maker Vestas focuses on bulging o..
RE
08/15VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2019
AQ
08/14VESTAS WIND : - New member of the Executive Management of Wind Systems A/S
PU
08/14VESTAS WIND : - New member of the Executive Management of Wind Systems A/S  
AQ
08/01VESTAS WIND : - Change in the Board of Directors of Wind Systems A/S
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 643 M
EBIT 2019 1 000 M
Net income 2019 728 M
Finance 2019 2 742 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 13 207 M
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 81,36  €
Last Close Price 66,79  €
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Erik Runevad Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Jean-Marc Lechêne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Anders Jakob Vedel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS1.30%14 541
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY16.40%9 256
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 158
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 601
TPI COMPOSITES INC-28.23%620
CS WIND CORP--.--%386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group