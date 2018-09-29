Vestas receives 60 MW order in Canada

News release from Vestas-Canadian Wind Technology

Portland, 29 September 2018

Vestas has received an order for 60 MW of V-136-3.45 turbines delivered in a mix of power modes including 3.6 Power Optimised Mode turbines for a project in Canada. With hub heights of 132 meters, the project will feature the tallest towers in North America, highlighting how Vestas’ tall tower technology can open up new sites in previously untapped wind resource geographies. Together with the V136-3.45 MW turbine’s ability to deliver high and efficient energy production in low-wind conditions, the project will harvest more wind, delivering lower cost of energy.

“We’re pleased to expand our 4 MW and tall tower portfolio in Canada”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “The V136-3.45 MW turbine is an ideal fit for the local wind and land resource profile, and will deliver clean, low-cost wind energy and many economic benefits to the local community”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements for each project, designed to maximise uptime and energy production and ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project.

Deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2019, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter.

The project and customer are undisclosed per the customer’s request.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:

https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.





For more information, please contact:

Chante Condit-Pottol, Communications Specialist, Media & External Relations

Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668

Mail: CHCPO@vestas.com

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 94 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 79 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,300 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Attachment