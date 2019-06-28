Log in
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

(VWS)
Vestas receives 76 MW order for the final phase of the Serra do Mel project in Brazil  

06/28/2019

News release from Vestas Mediterranean
Madrid, 28 June 2019

Brazilian energy company Echoenergia has placed a 76 MW order for the third and final phase of the Serra do Mel wind project, which first phase included Vestas’ first V150-42 MW turbines in Brazil. The wind park will be located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte and, once completed, will have a total capacity of 273 MW.

Signed under a bilateral power purchase agreement (PPA), the order includes the supply and installation of 18 V150-4.2 MW turbines with a 120m hub height, which have been customised for the site’s specific wind conditions. In addition, the contract includes an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to maintain the wind park over the next ten years.

Echoenergia's CEO, Edgard Corrochan, said: "Echoenergia is investing in wind energy supported by a reliable and experienced solutions provider, Vestas, to grow rapidly and adapt to the evolving energy market. As a first-class and highly efficient Independent Energy Provider, Echoenergia was the first to order Vestas V150-4.2 MW turbines in the Brazilian market, establishing a strong and reliable partnership".

The nacelles will be manufactured at Vestas’ factory in Ceará, whilst blades and towers also will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules.

“The V150-4.2 MW’s track record in Brazil speaks for itself. We are really proud to see how this locally produced turbine has adapted to the Brazilian market by fulfilling customer needs. This order continues the strong partnership established with Echonergia, the first Brazilian company to place its trust in the V150-4.2 MW turbine”, states Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

Turbine delivery is expected by the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning in planned by the third quarter of 2020.

For more information, please contact:
Cristina Tejón
Communications & Marketing Support
Vestas Mediterranean
Tel: +34 689 64 83 91
E-mail: crtca@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

© GlobeNewswire 2019
