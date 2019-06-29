Log in
Vestas receives first EnVentus order, winning largest project in Finland's first energy auction

0
06/29/2019 | 09:45am EDT

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 29 June 2019

Vestas has secured the first order for an EnVentus platform turbine, underlining how Vestas continues to develop technology that enables tailored solutions to match customer needs. The order features the largest turbine in our product portfolio, the V162-5.6 MW, which will be deployed at the 151 MW Simo Sarvisuo wind park by long-term customer TuuliWatti.

Leveraging the V162-5.6 MW turbine’s industry-leading energy production and capacity factor, the solution significantly boosts the projects annual energy production and lower the cost of energy, which played a decisive role in the customer securing the project in Finland’s first renewable energy auction. To further maximise the wind park’s power production, Vestas has also designed a tower solution to lift the largest rotor in the onshore market to 166m hub heights, enabling the turbines to capture new wind resources at higher and more consistent wind speeds.

Following the launch of the EnVentus platform in January, the first order comes just five months after the V162-5.6 MW was introduced, highlighting the platform’s modular architecture’s ability to reduce development cycles and time to market.

We are delighted to continue our long-term co-operation with Vestas. We share the same ambition to relentlessly seek ways to develop the wind power business and hence Simo Sarvisuo demonstrates the working combination of efficient site development and cutting-edge turbine technology”, says Henrikki Talvitie, Managing Director of TuuliWatti.

This first EnVentus order emphasises our ability to continuously innovate industry-leading technology that can be tailored to the optimal solution for any specific site, enabling our customers to build winning bids in auctions”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Partnering with our valued and trusted partner TuuliWatti throughout the entire tendering process of this milestone order demonstrates how a close, longstanding cooperation results in increased customer value”.

Underlining Vestas’ competitiveness on the Finnish market, the project was the largest of six successful bids at Finland’s first renewables energy auction held last year. Simo Savisuo wind park is the second winning project backed by a Vestas solution and is Vestas’ largest order ever in Finland, taking our order intake from the country’s latest auction round to 240 MW.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

For more information, please contact:
Kristian Holmelund Jakobsen
Communications and Press Officer
Tel: +45 52211467
Email: krhja@vestas.com


About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas
www.linkedin.com/company/vestas
www.facebook.com/vestas
www.instagram.com/vestas
www.youtube.com/vestas

About TuuliWatti Oy
TuuliWatti Oy is an industrial wind power company jointly owned by St1 Nordic Oy, an energy company, and S-Voima Oy, a company in the S Group. S-Voima is owned by SOK and the regional co-operatives. Founded in 2009 and with a share of 21% of the wind power produced in Finland in 2018, TuuliWatti is the leading player in its industry in Finland. With a focus on expertise and modern wind power technology, TuuliWatti’s objective is cost-efficient wind power construction. www.tuuliwatti.fi

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
