Vestas secures 147 MW order of V150-4.2 MW turbines in Brazil

28 May 2019



EDF Renewables in Brazil has placed an order for the 147 MW Folha Larga wind park to be located at the municipality of Campo Formoso, in the state of Bahia.

The contract includes the supply and installation of 35 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with 105m hub height. The nacelles will be manufactured at the Vestas’ factory in Ceará, while blades and towers also will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules.

Part of the Folha Larga project was the sole winner in the A-4 auction held in April last year with record low PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) prices for wind energy in the Brazil. The site was also awarded in the A-6 auction held last August, becoming a PPA mix from both auctions.

“This project adds to the more than 1.5 GW we have already installed in the country and it once again showcases the strong fit of our locally produced V150-4.2 MW turbine to the Brazilian market. We are very pleased to work with a leading global company like EDF in Brazil”, states Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

Vestas has received more than 950 MW of firm order intake for the V150-4.2 MW turbine in Brazil since October 2018 when the company announced plans to produce the turbine variant in Ceará.

