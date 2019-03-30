Log in
Vestas secures 206 MW order in Brazil for the V150-4.2 MW

03/30/2019 | 07:15am EDT

News release from Vestas Mediterranean
30 March 2019

The French multinational company Quadran International has through its subsidiary Quadran Brasil, placed an order for the 206 MW Serrote wind park to be located at the municipality of Trairí, in the state of Ceará. The contract includes the supply and installation of 49 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with a 125-meter hub height. The power from Serrote wind park will be supplied to the Brazilian utility CEMIG through a PPA agreement with Quadran.

"We are very pleased with the success of the negotiations for the use of Vestas V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in our first projects in Brazil. We believe that this partnership will add a lot of value, quality and safety to our projects. I would like to thank Vestas for the spirit of collaboration shown in this contract and I hope we can continue working together in our next projects”, said Armando Abreu, CEO of Quadran Brasil. 

Turbine delivery is expected to commence in 2020 and commissioning is planned for 2021.

“I would like to thank Quadran for the trust they have placed in Vestas. The project will certainly benefit from the performance of our leading onshore wind turbine, as well as from the proximity to our assembly facilities in Aquiraz”, highlights Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.


The order is Vestas’ first project in the state of Ceará, where the company’s Brazilian V150-4.2 MW nacelles factory is located. Serrote wind park’s 49 nacelles as well as the wind park’s blades and towers will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules.

Since Vestas announced the expansion of its production capacity in the state of Ceará in October 2018, the company accumulates 819 MW of firm order intake for its leading onshore wind turbine, the V150-4.2 MW.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images.

For more information, please contact:
Andrés Domínguez
Communications Specialist
Vestas Mediterranean 
Tel.: +34 649294007
Email: ANDMS@vestas.com 

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 101 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,600 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

About Quadran International and Quadran Brasil

After a large presence in the European renewable energy market, mainly in France, Quadran International directs its efforts towards a strong expansion of its activities around the world. In order to facilitate its entry into the emerging markets, Quadran International adopts a very aggressive stance, which involves the acquisition of corporate stakes in companies with high technical recognition and experience in the target markets.

It started its activities in Brazil at the beginning of 2018, from the creation of its subsidiary in Brazil, Quadran Brasil, acquisition of a portfolio of 834 MW of wind projects. With less than 1 year in the country already has signed PPA contracts with 487 MW of this portfolio and begins construction in the second half of 2019.

In addition, Quadran Brasil is developing new wind and solar projects for its pipeline and seeks to be one of the most active players in the Brazilian market in the coming years.

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
