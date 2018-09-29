Log in
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Vestas secures first order for V150-4.2 MW in Germany

09/29/2018

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 29 September 2018

Vestas has received a 12 MW order from long-term customer NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG for two V150-4.2 MW turbines and one V136-3.6 MW turbine for the Lübbenow II and Lübbenow III projects, located in Lübbenow in Brandenburg, Eastern Germany.

The order is the first for the V150-4.2 MW turbine in Germany and will be among the first V150-4.2 MW turbines to be commissioned worldwide.

"After nearly 20 years as a project developer and successful cooperation with Vestas, we are proud to be the first ones in the world to commission the new V150-4.2 MW with its trendsetting, highly-efficient technology in 2019. We are convinced by the outstanding cost-effectiveness of the new 4 MW platform and its variants with its large rotors and generators. We are optimistic about the future of the German wind market even in difficult times with regard to slow permitting processes", says Heiner Röger, Managing Director at NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG.

"This order from our long-term customer NOTUS energy Plan GmbH & Co. KG underlines the efficient technology of our 4 MW platform. The V150-4.2 MW is the perfect fit for the site in Lübbenow, providing high annual production and low levelised cost of energy", states Alex Robertson, Vice President of Sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland at Vestas.

The Lübbenow project will feature VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement. Turbine installation and commissioning is scheduled for third quarter of 2019.

For more information, please contact:
Christina Schmidt
Communications Partner
Tel: +49 40 46778 5153
Mobile: +49 (0) 160 90141736
Email: chbut@vestas.com 

 

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 94 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 79 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,300 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

 

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 10 248 M
EBIT 2018 1 034 M
Net income 2018 766 M
Finance 2018 3 200 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 15,86
P/E ratio 2019 15,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 11 987 M
NameTitle
Anders Erik Runevad Group President & Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Jean-Marc Lechêne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Anders Jakob Vedel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS1.31%13 905
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY0.35%8 555
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%5 759
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 060
TPI COMPOSITES INC38.12%982
CS WIND CORP--.--%550
