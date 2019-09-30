Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Vestas Wind Systems    VWS   DK0010268606

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

(VWS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vestas wins 359 MW order of V120-2.2 MW turbines in US with 10-year service agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:48am EDT

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology
Portland, 30 September 2019

Vestas has secured an order for 359 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines for a wind project in the U.S. Including previously purchased V112-3.45 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 400 MW.

The mixed platform site configuration demonstrates both the flexibility of Vestas’ 2 and 4 MW platforms, and Vestas’ ability to create tailormade site layouts designed to optimise the site’s wind resources.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

For more information, please contact:
Chante Condit-Pottol
Communications Specialist
Tel: +1 (503) 708-6668
Mail: CHCPO@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 86 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page on:
https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
04:48aVestas wins 359 MW order of V120-2.2 MW turbines in US with 10-year service a..
GL
09/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Vestas, ENI
09/27VESTAS WIND : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 600 staff in Denmark and Germany
RE
09/27To meet the manufacturing requirements of our changing product portfolio, Ves..
GL
09/26Vestas reinforces its leadership in Greece with 54 MW order
GL
09/26Vestas closes 88 MW contract in Greece
GL
09/26Vestas wins 168 MW order in Mexico
GL
09/23Vestas wins 43 MW order for three projects in Greece
GL
09/17Vestas receives 34 MW order in Norway with 27-year service agreement
GL
09/13VESTAS WIND : IKEA buys 80% stake in Romanian wind farms from Vestas
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 11 653 M
EBIT 2019 989 M
Net income 2019 733 M
Finance 2019 2 712 M
Yield 2019 1,51%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 14 421 M
Chart VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Vestas Wind Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 82,53  €
Last Close Price 72,93  €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Andersen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Bert Åke Stefan Nordberg Chairman
Jean-Marc Lechêne Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Marika Fredriksson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Jakob Vedel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS10.75%15 802
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY21.10%9 586
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 054
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 775
TPI COMPOSITES INC-23.58%660
CS WIND CORP--.--%407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group