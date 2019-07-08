Log in
Vestas wins 41 MW order in Germany for expansion of one of the world's largest citizen-owned wind parks

07/08/2019 | 03:58am EDT

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe
Hamburg, 8 July 2019

Bürgerwindpark Reußenköge GmbH & Co. KG has placed an order for 12 V112-3.45 MW turbines for the expansion of a citizen-owned wind park in Schleswig-Holstein.

With this order, the wind park will have a total installed capacity of 210 MW with the possibility of a further expansion up to 300 MW in the coming years, making it one of the world’s largest citizen-owned wind projects.  The current wind park has an estimated annual production of around 600.000 MWh, which can cover the annual electricity consumption of half a million German citizens.

This 12 V 112-3.45 MW turbine expansion is another major step to building out our citizen wind park to provide sustainable energy to the region. We started this journey in 1989 with our first turbine and we plan to expand this citizen wind partk to up to 300 MW in the coming years. With the 12 new turbines, Vestas will have provided 63 V112-turbines for this wind project”, states Dirk Ketelsen, Managing Director Bürgerwindpark Reußenköge GmbH & Co. KG.

“We look forward to working with our long-term customer Bürgerwindpark Reußenköge GmbH & Co. KG and help them achieve maximum return on their investment over the wind power plant’s lifetime”, says Claudia Feki, Key Account Manager, Sales Germany North, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “By expanding this lighthouse citizen-owned wind park in Northern Germany and chosing the V112-3.45 MW turbine, one of our top performers for high-wind sites, the size, capacity and sustainability of this citizen-owned-wind park make the people of Reußenköge role models for wind power commitment”.

The order comprises supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines and a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution. Wind turbine delivery is planned to begin in the third quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.  

For more information, please contact:
Christina Schmidt
Communications Partner
Vestas Northern & Central Europe
Tel: +49 40 46778 5153
Mobile: +49 (0) 160 90141736
Email: chbut@vestas.com

About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

© GlobeNewswire 2019
