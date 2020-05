The world's largest wind turbine maker Vestas on Tuesday fell to a first-quarter operating loss and said it kept its outlook for the year suspended amid the uncertainty around the coronavirus even though it would still be possible to meet its initial guidance.

The Danish firm reported an operating loss before special items of 54 million euros ($58.9 million) versus the 91 million operating profit forecast by analysts.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)