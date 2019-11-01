Log in
VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED    1386

VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1386)
News 
News

Vestate : EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE IN RESPECT OF THE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 49% OF THE EQUITY INTEREST IN ASCENT PRIDE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

11/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

國投集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1386)

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE IN RESPECT OF

THE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 49% OF THE EQUITY INTEREST IN ASCENT PRIDE INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcements of Vestate Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 2 July 2019, 2 January 2019 and 6 July 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 17 August 2018 (The "Circulars") in relation to, among other things, the Disposal. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

Pursuant to the Disposal Agreement entered into between the Vendor and the Purchaser, if the conditions set out in the Disposal Agreement have not been satisfied (or as the case may be, waived) on or before the date falling six months after the due date of the Disposal Agreement (or such later date as may be agreed between the Vendor and the Purchaser in writing) (the "Long Stop Date"), the Disposal Agreement shall cease and determine and thereafter none of the parties to the Disposal Agreement shall have any obligations and liabilities towards the other save for any antecedent breaches of the terms of the Disposal Agreement.

As additional time is required to arrange for the signing of the Assignment Deed and the Deed of Novation, on 1 November 2019, the Vendor and the Purchaser agreed to extend the Long Stop Date to on or before 28 February 2020 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Vendor and the Purchaser in writing).

Save as the extension of the Long Stop Date, all other terms and conditions of the Disposal Agreement remain unchanged and in full force and effect in all respects.

By order of the Board

Vestate Group Holdings Limited

ZHU Xiaojun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. ZHU Xiaojun

Ms. ZHAO Hong

Mr. KANG Jianming

Mr. CHAU Wai Hing

Ms. CAI Jiaying

Mr. YU Lei

Mr. YIN Wansun

Disclaimer

Vestate Group Holdings Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:11:19 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Jun Zhu Chairman
Jian Ming Kang Executive Director
Jia Ying Cai Executive Director
Wan Sun Yin Executive Director
Hong Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VESTATE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.74%82
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED104.40%26 048
PUMA SE58.67%11 266
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-10.89%4 573
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION18.15%4 366
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 946
