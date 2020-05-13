Vesuvius : AGM Trading Update

13 May 2020

AGM Trading Update

Vesuvius plc ('Vesuvius', the 'Group'), a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology, releases the following update in conjunction with its Annual General Meeting being held today.

Safety and impact on operations of COVID-19

Vesuvius' priority remains the health and safety of our employees and their families, along with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. We are complying with the instructions of governments and health authorities in the countries where we operate, and guidelines from the World Health Organization, in order to protect our employees and prevent the further spread of infection. Across the Vesuvius network, we have made changes to our processes where necessary to maintain social distancing and we continue to take all necessary actions to maintain a safe working environment including global sourcing of PPE and facilitating technology-enabled remote working.

As of 1 May we have reopened operations in South Africa, Malaysia, Argentina and India after their temporary closure due to national lockdowns. All of our plants are now operational albeit at reduced levels as we align with weaker demand and operate with re-configured layouts and processes to allow safe distancing between employees. The excess capacity across the Group positions us well for when the market returns to its long-term growth path.

Trading Update

Our first quarter performance was marginally ahead of the previous quarter, reflecting the subdued market environment that has persisted since the end of 2019 and little of the COVID-19 impact. The World Steel Association reported that during the first quarter, worldwide steel production declined 1.4% year-on-year (-4.1% excluding China). During the same period, steel production in the US declined by 1%, while weak demand persisted in the EU28, where steel production declined by 10%. In Foundry, the market environment remained challenging, with most end-markets still showing year-on-year declines with the exception of South America.

In recent weeks, the measures imposed by governments to contain the COVID-19 outbreak have resulted in significant disruption to our business and the wider economy, as reflected in our April 2020 sales, which declined by 28% compared to April 2019. As highlighted in our announcement on 6 April 2020, there remains considerable uncertainty in the trading environment and as a result, we have withdrawn financial guidance for the year. We will provide an update when the outlook becomes clearer.

Mitigating actions announced on 6 April in our 'Statement on COVID-19'

In response to the pandemic, we have implemented several cost reduction plans to deliver savings of around £10m per quarter during the crisis, starting in Q2, in addition to the £19.4m of recurring savings from our ongoing restructuring programme which we are targeting to deliver this year. We have also reduced our planned capital expenditures by 30% in 2020 (£20m). These plans are progressing well, and we are fully on track to deliver on our cost reduction programmes.

Increased Liquidity

We have further boosted our liquidity, which stood at £375m at the end of March 2020, by an additional £314m through the issuance of US Private Placement (USPP) notes and accessing the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) programme. The USPP issuance is intended to repay the US$140m (£114m) notes which mature in December 2020. Our access to the CCFF programme has further reinforced our liquidity position in light of the financial uncertainty created by the pandemic.

Following repayment of the USPP notes maturing in December 2020, our covenant threshold will increase from 3.0x to 3.25x net debt/EBITDA, further widening our financial headroom. Furthermore, the Group's annualised interest expense will decline relative to the period prior to these fundraisings, predominantly as a result of the new USPP notes being at more favourable rates.

Finally, as announced on 6 April, we also took the precautionary step to preserve cash by withdrawing the payment of the 2019 final dividend of 14.3p per share (£38m).

Financial Position

Net debt has increased marginally since December due to the impact of translating non-GBP denominated debt at a weaker GBP exchange rate and the typical first quarter increase in working capital from the year-end low point.

Comment from Patrick André, Chief Executive:

'Our first priority in the current crisis is the health and safety of our employees, as reflected in the actions we have taken across the Group. In parallel, whilst the extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business remains uncertain, we are confident that the measures we have taken to aggressively cut costs and preserve liquidity not only ensure that we can operate through a prolonged downturn but also emerge stronger once end markets recover.'

Conference call

Patrick André (Chief Executive) and Guy Young (Chief Financial Officer) will be hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 08.30 GMT.

To participate, please register at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the call http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/9959045

FUTURE EVENTS

Vesuvius' half year results for the six months ending 30 June 2020 are expected to be announced on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

