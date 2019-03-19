Vetropack Group 2018: Marked rise in net sales and new record for unit sales

Press Release, 20.04.2018

Bülach, 20 April 2018 - Hans R. Rüegg was a member of the Board of Directors since 1993 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vetropack Holding Ltd since 2005. He retired from office at the Annual General Assembly on Friday, 20 April 2018.

The Annual General Assembly re-elected Claude R. Cornaz today as a member of the Board of Directors and also appointed him as Chairman of the Board. Claude R. Cornaz was CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors of Vetropack Group from 2000 to 2017.

