VETROPACK HOLDING SA

(VET)
Vetropack Group 2018: Marked rise in net sales and new record for unit sales

03/19/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Press Release, 20.04.2018

Claude R. Cornaz (left) and Hans R. Rüegg (right)

Bülach, 20 April 2018 - Hans R. Rüegg was a member of the Board of Directors since 1993 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vetropack Holding Ltd since 2005. He retired from office at the Annual General Assembly on Friday, 20 April 2018.

The Annual General Assembly re-elected Claude R. Cornaz today as a member of the Board of Directors and also appointed him as Chairman of the Board. Claude R. Cornaz was CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors of Vetropack Group from 2000 to 2017.

For more information, please contact:
Elisabeth Boner
Head of Corporate Communication
Vetropack Holding Ltd
Tel. +41 44 863 33 05
E-mail: elisabeth.boner@vetropack.com

Disclaimer

Vetropack Holding AG published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 06:04:06 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 687 M
EBIT 2018 73,4 M
Net income 2018 347 M
Finance 2018 56,5 M
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 487 M
Chart VETROPACK HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Vetropack Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VETROPACK HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 460  CHF
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Reiter Chief Executive Officer
Claude Raymond Cornaz Chairman
David Zak CFO & Head-Finance & Information Technology
Bruno Hennig Head-Information Technology
Richard Fritschi Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VETROPACK HOLDING SA9.95%479
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC14.27%3 026
VIDRALA SA3.65%2 258
ZIGNAGO VETRO SPA20.24%1 016
ANADOLU CAM SANAYII A.S.--.--%435
SOTUVER8.06%85
