VETROPACK HOLDING SA
Vetropack Group: Board of Directors appoints new Group-wide Head of Training and Staff Development

08/21/2018 | 06:52am CEST

Bülach, 21 August 2018. Vetropack Holding Ltd's Board of Directors has appointed Nuno Cunha (1970) as the new Group-wide Head of Training and Staff Development and a member of the Group Management Board.

Nuno Cunha is stepping into the newly created position of Head of Training and Staff Development at Vetropack Group as of 1 September 2018. Born in Portugal, speaks several languages and is well-versed in all operational and strategic matters. He studied sociology with a focus on organisational development at the New University of Lisbon in Portugal and completed an MBA in European Societies and Politics. On top of this, Cunha has many years of experience working on change management projects across the world.

As HR Director at Valspar (Switzerland) Corporation AG, he was responsible for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India economic area (EMEAI). His work for the global paint manufacturer included overseeing the successful conversion to a new management culture with a view to ensuring sustainability and the establishment of a HR team for talent development and succession planning. As Global HR Business Partner for the chemical company Huntsman Advanced Materials (Switzerland) GmbH, he realised initiatives such as a global academy programme, which aimed to promote key positions in a tailored way. Huntsman Advanced Materials (Switzerland) GmbH operates in the EMEAI, Asia-Pacific and American economic regions.

'In Nuno Cunha, we have gained a proven expert to help with our HR management, training and development, succession planning and staff retention, to name just a few areas', said Johann Reiter, CEO of Vetropack Group, playing up the new appointment.

Disclaimer

Vetropack Holding AG published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:51:07 UTC
