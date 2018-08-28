Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Vetropack Holding SA    VET   CH0006227612

VETROPACK HOLDING SA (VET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vetropack – first half of 2018: record net sales and improved margins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 06:52am CEST

Bülach, 28 August 2018 - In the first half of the year under review, Vetropack Group exceeded what was already a high level of net sales from the previous year by 12.8%. They amounted to CHF 350.0 million, another new record. The operating margin improved from 9.8% in the previous year to 11.6%.

Consolidated net sales from goods and services rose by 12.8% to CHF 350.0 million (2017: CHF 310.2 million). Adjusted for currency effects, Vetropack Group increased its net sales by 5.3%, with 7.5% attributable to currency effects due to the weaker Swiss franc. Unit sales amounted to 2.61 billion units of glass packaging in the first six months of the year, their best-ever level. Greater demand for high-quality glass packaging enabled Vetropack Group to optimise its sales mix to benefit its net sales and margin. This put consolidated EBIT at CHF 40.6 million, up by 34.0% year on year (2017: CHF 30.3 million). The EBIT margin improved to 11.6% (2017: 9.8%).

The consolidated semi-annual profit of CHF 30.0 million (2017: CHF 24.7 million) was up 21.5% on the same period last year. The good performance also saw the profit margin increase from 8.0% in the previous year to 8.6%. Cash flow also improved, coming in at CHF 71.6 million (2017: CHF 61.3 million) and resulting in a cash flow margin of 20.5% of net sales (2017: 19.8%).

Vetropack Group employed 3,304 individuals during the period under review (2017: 3,316).

Outlook for the second half of 2018

Vetropack Group expects the market environment to remain favourable over the next six months. Sales volumes will be down slightly on the first half of the year because another furnace overhaul, this time at the Austrian plant in Kremsmünster, is slated for the second half of 2018 and it will not be possible to repeat the sell-off of existing stock to the extent seen in the first half of the year. We are therefore forecasting a slight fall in net sales and performance compared with the first half of 2018. The operating result for 2018 as a whole looks likely to exceed that achieved last year by some margin.

Vetropack Group's 2018 Semi-Annual Report is available online: www.vetropack.com/en/vetropack/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Disclaimer

Vetropack Holding AG published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 04:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VETROPACK HOLDING SA
06:52aVETROPACK &NDASH; FIRST HALF OF 2018 : record net sales and improved margins
PU
08/23VETROPACK HOLDING SA : half-yearly earnings release
08/21VETROPACK GROUP : Board of Directors appoints new Group-wide Head of Training an..
PU
06/08VETROPACK : 3 out of 4 Europeans choose glass
PU
04/25VETROPACK HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20VETROPACK HOLDING LTD &NDASH; ANNUAL : Claude R. Cornaz succeeds Hans R. Rüegg a..
PU
03/15VETROPACK HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
2017Glass Containers Report on Global Market, Status by Players, Types and Applic..
AQ
2017VETROPACK GROUP : Board of Directors appoints two new business division managers
PU
2017VETROPACK : Record sales in the first half of 2017
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 658 M
EBIT 2018 64,7 M
Net income 2018 53,8 M
Finance 2018 70,9 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 15,03
P/E ratio 2019 14,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 450 M
Chart VETROPACK HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Vetropack Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VETROPACK HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 938  CHF
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Reiter Chief Executive Officer
Claude Raymond Cornaz Chairman
David Zak CFO & Head-Finance & Information Technology
Bruno Hennig Head-Information Technology
Richard Fritschi Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VETROPACK HOLDING SA8.74%463
BALL CORPORATION8.56%13 990
AMCOR LIMITED-6.74%12 030
BRAMBLES LIMITED5.26%11 647
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-7.90%9 211
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.