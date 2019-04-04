Log in
Vetropack : publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

04/04/2019 | 01:12am EDT

Sustainability is a top priority for Vetropack Group, which is why it publishes a report designed to inform its business part-ners, customers and the general public about its economic, environmental and social activities. The 2018 Sustainability Report is in line with the GRI G4 Reporting Guidelines - option 'core'.

Environmentally sustainable business management forms an integral part of Vetropack's corporate philosophy. Continuous improvement enables the Group to meet its stakeholders' expectations and strengthen its market position.

To provide its customers with crystal-clear transparency, Vetropack undertakes 'cradle-to-cradle' life cycle analyses of its products and enables customers to evaluate a range of scenarios. The traceability of individual products is becoming an increasingly sought-after attribute.

In its efforts to reduce the eco-footprint of its products and services, Vetropack Group is sending out a clear message: investments are being made in product development, logistics, measures to raise the percentage of cullet in its melted material and the energy consumption of the melting furnaces.

In 2018, the percentage of recycled glass used in producing green glass was 61 per cent, while amber and flint glass containers consisted of 50 per cent and 43 per cent used glass respectively. In some glassworks, used glass makes up as much as 83 per cent of the raw material. Overall, 2,499 GWh of energy was consumed in 2018. Thermal energy for the furnaces accounted for more than 60 per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions generated during production.

Benefiting from mutual exchanges

The close and candid dialogue with customers helps Vetropack to develop and improve its products on a continual basis. All customer feedback serves as impetus for a learning process. Quality is very important to Vetropack here and, in addition to the finished product, also incorporates the quality awareness established across the Group and encapsulated in the corporate principle 'one brand, one quality'. In 2018, Vetropack focused on a 360-degree analysis of all quality processes with the objective not of establishing more processes throughout the Group, but rather bringing about optimised ones. Product quality and safety are an essential part of Vetropack Group's quality management, as is environmental management. For large customers in particular, information about the environmental footprint of their glass packaging is increasingly important. Customers are setting ever greater store by the principle of sus-tainability because today's consumer is more conscious of health and environmental issues.

Vetropack Group is one of the leading manufacturers of glass packaging for the food and beverage industry in Europe. It operates sites in Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Ukraine and Italy.

The 2018 Sustainability Report is available online: https://www.vetropack.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-report/

Disclaimer

Vetropack Holding AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 05:11:07 UTC
