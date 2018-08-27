Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Vetrya SpA    VTY   IT0005202277

VETRYA SPA (VTY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vetrya for TURNER: the new video streaming service for Boing’s channel.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Vetrya for TURNER: the new video streaming service for Boing's channel. The Eclexia video distribution platform and the Boing app will make on demand and live videos enjoyable from mobile devices

Vetrya for TURNER: the new video streaming service for Boing's channel.

Orvieto, August 27 2018 Vetrya [VTY.MI], leading Italian group in the development of digital services, cloud computing platforms, app solutions and broadband services, has released the new video streaming distribution service for the TV channel Boing for Turner, a Time Warner Company that broadcasts leading entertainment channels for kids.

The use of the video distribution platform and the Digital Asset Management Vetrya owns (Eclexia) and specific apps (Boing app) allows enjoying both the live channel, videos on-demand and mobile games for Turner's kids target from mobile devices. The Vetrya platform employs multilingual management, Digital Rights Management (DRM), systems for managing digital advertising and analytics.

Disclaimer

Vetrya S.p.A. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 16:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VETRYA SPA
06:02pVETRYA FOR TURNER : the new video streaming service for Boing’s channel.
PU
06/20VETRYA : sign a contract with the Norwegian Group Telenor for the provision of m..
PU
05/15VETRYA : representing Italy at the Grand Final of the European Business Awards. ..
PU
04/27VETRYA : the Ordinary Assembly has approved the financial statements to the Dece..
PU
04/16VETRYA : new contract signed with TIM Brasil for the distribution of digital ser..
PU
04/10VETRYA TRAINS THE NEW DIGITAL PROFES : The Vetrya Academy Summer School will be ..
PU
02/07VETRYA : integration to the press release of 25 January 2018
PU
01/25VETRYA : EnVent Capital Markets Ltd new Nominated Advisor
PU
01/15VETRYA : an agreement has been signed to dispense mobile payment services for mo..
PU
01/04VETRYA : Corporate Events Calendar
PU
More news
Chart VETRYA SPA
Duration : Period :
Vetrya SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VETRYA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Tomassini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Polverini Chief Operating Officer
Elisa Baffo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mauro Patrignani Chief Technical Officer
Katia Sagrafena Director & Director-Human Resources Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VETRYA SPA-0.89%59
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-13.19%440 111
NETFLIX76.69%147 694
NASPERS LIMITED0.91%106 591
IQIYI INC0.00%20 247
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-24.06%17 419
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.