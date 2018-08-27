Vetrya for TURNER: the new video streaming service for Boing's channel. The Eclexia video distribution platform and the Boing app will make on demand and live videos enjoyable from mobile devices

Orvieto, August 27 2018 Vetrya [VTY.MI], leading Italian group in the development of digital services, cloud computing platforms, app solutions and broadband services, has released the new video streaming distribution service for the TV channel Boing for Turner, a Time Warner Company that broadcasts leading entertainment channels for kids. The use of the video distribution platform and the Digital Asset Management Vetrya owns (Eclexia) and specific apps (Boing app) allows enjoying both the live channel, videos on-demand and mobile games for Turner's kids target from mobile devices. The Vetrya platform employs multilingual management, Digital Rights Management (DRM), systems for managing digital advertising and analytics.