VF CORPORATION

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Changing the Game: Napapijri Launches First 100% Recyclable Jacket

08/15/2019 | 12:37pm EDT
Changing the Game: Napapijri Launches First 100% Recyclable Jacket

Tags:Brand NewsSustainability & Responsibility International

Changing the Game: Napapijri Launches First 100% Recyclable Jacket

August 15, 2019

Napapijri® has combined breakthrough technology, cutting edge design and sustainability to reinvent the iconic Skidoo jacket.

Using just one material, ECONYL® regenerated nylon, the jacket can be recycled and recreated into new products indefinitely without sacrificing fabric quality. ECONYL is made from discarded fishing nets and other materials.

The new Skidoo jacket aligns with Napapijri's commitment to innovative solutions in circular fashion.

'Skidoo Infinity is a completely circular jacket,' said Giulio Bonazzi, CEO of Aquafil, the makers of ECONYL®. 'Napapijri is the first brand to take a jacket back to be recycled into new ECONYL® material thanks to our unique Regeneration System. So, when the jacket reaches the end if its life, it is only the beginning. This is a real first.'

The creation of the Skidoo Infinity marks a decisive step in Napapijri's quest for innovative solutions in circular fashion. Since 2012, the brand has been working to develop policies and technical solutions aimed at reducing the fashion industry's environmental impact.

'Safeguarding nature has always been at the top of our agenda. Now more than ever, we are aware of the pressing issues we are collectively asked to address,' said Napapijri Senior Marketing Director, Vicki Bohlbro. 'We have chosen to do so by pioneering the future of fashion with Skidoo Infinity, a jacket that embodies our efforts to combine design, sustainability and innovation to inspire a shift in the role our industry has to play in the preservation of the planet and its people through circularity.'

To make the innovation truly circular and further bolster its commitment to closed loop innovations, Napapijri launched a unique digital take-back program. After purchasing Skidoo Infinity, customers may register online for an option to return the jacket after two years, when it will then be processed into new yarn and new products.

The Skidoo Infinity will be available beginning Oct. 21 in the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 16:36:06 UTC
