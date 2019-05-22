VF : 4Q Profit Falls

Log in
VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
05/22 08:08:15 am
86.015 USD   -6.61%
05/22/2019 | 07:36am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Profit for VF Corp. (VFC) declined in the fourth fiscal quarter as expenses climbed 10% and it had lower operating income.

The Greensboro, N.C.-based owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans said net income for the quarter was $128.8 million, or 32 cents a share, down from $252.8 million, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 59 cents a share.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents a share. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 58 cents a share.

Revenue rose 5.5% from a year ago to $3.21 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.2 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 838 M
EBIT 2019 1 897 M
Net income 2019 1 394 M
Debt 2019 1 767 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 25,90
P/E ratio 2020 21,35
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 35 846 M
Chart VF CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VF Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 97,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sandra Harris Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VF CORPORATION29.10%35 846
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE29.80%185 933
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.45.16%22 687
UNDER ARMOUR35.09%10 049
MONCLER19.50%9 853
RALPH LAUREN CORP10.16%8 738
