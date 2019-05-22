VF : 4Q Profit Falls

By Kimberly Chin

Profit for VF Corp. (VFC) declined in the fourth fiscal quarter as expenses climbed 10% and it had lower operating income.

The Greensboro, N.C.-based owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans said net income for the quarter was $128.8 million, or 32 cents a share, down from $252.8 million, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 59 cents a share.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents a share. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 58 cents a share.

Revenue rose 5.5% from a year ago to $3.21 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $3.2 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com