VF : Appoints Michel Bilodeau as Vice President, General Manager, Vans® EMEA

Download as PDF July 30, 2019

Stabio, Switzerland(July 30, 2019) - VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced the appointment of Michel Bilodeau as Vice President, General Manager of Vans®EMEA. Currently serving as the Vice President, General Manager of VF Outdoor & Action Sports for Canada, Bilodeau will transition into his new role by October 2019.

'Michel's extensive experience with strategic accounts through our One VF platform approach and understanding of our direct-to-consumer business will strengthen our ability to drive growth and further connect with our consumers in deeper ways as Vans® lives up to its commitment of serving as the icon of creative expression,'said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF's Group President for EMEA.

Michel joined VF in May 2009 as General Manager, Vans®Canada. He most recently held the role of General Manager, VF Outdoor & Action Sports Canada where he was responsible for overeeing the Canadian businesses for the following brands: The North Face®, Timberland®,Vans®, Smartwool®and JanSport®. During his tenure, he helped accelerate growth for VF's business in region through his strong business acumen, exceptional knowledge of the Canadian market, and close collaboration with brands and functional leaders.

Prior to joining VF, Bilodeau was a Partner at Sports Odyssee, Inc., a Canadian distributor of action sportswear, which until 2010 was the sole distributor for theVans® brand in Canada. This experience gave him a deep understanding of the Vans®brand and the culture of strong distributor relationships present throughout VF. Before that, Bilodeau worked for the Sports Experts Group, a Quebecois regional retail chain offering an assortment of branded and private-label equipment, apparel and footwear.

Doug Palladini, Vans®Global Brand President, said, 'Michel has played an instrumental role in spearheading the growth and development of not only ourVans®brand throughout Canada but also for other brands in the VF portfolio.As EMEA continues to be a critical growth region for theVans®brand, his extensive background and understanding of the marketplace will further enable our ability to grow and authentically connect with our consumers across the region.'

'I am happy to be joining VF in EMEA and leading the regional growth of the Vans®brand,' said Bilodeau. 'As Vans®remains focused on its ability to meet consumer needs across more than 40 unique EMEA countries, I am excited to work with the Vans®leadership team to ensure we continue to strengthen these relationships and strategically grow our business.'

About VF Corporation

VF Corporation outfits consumers around the world with its diverse portfolio of iconic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle and workwear brands, including Vans®,The North Face®,Timberland®andDickies®. Founded in 1899, VF is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies with socially and environmentally responsible operations spanning numerous geographies, product categories and distribution channels. VF is committed to delivering innovative products to consumers and creating long-term value for its customers and shareholders. For more information, visit www.vfc.com.

About Vans®

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans® authentic collections are sold in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans® has over 2,000 retail locations globally including owned, concession and partnership doors. The Vans® brand promotes creative self-expression in youth culture across action sports, art, music and street culture and delivers progressive platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Media contacts

VF Corporation

Sr Director Corporate Communications, EMEA

Fabrizia Greppi

+41 (0)91 649.1000

press_emea@vfc.com

Vans

Global Corporate Communications Manager

Charles Cawte

+1 (715) 755-4000

charles_cawte@vfc.com