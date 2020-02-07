VF Corp : About 60% of Owned, Partner Stores in China Temporarily Closed

By Colin Kellaher

VF Corp. (VFC) on Friday said about 60% of its owned and partner stores in China have been temporarily closed due to coronavirus mitigation efforts, and those that remain open have experienced significant declines in retail traffic.

The Denver apparel maker said the Asia Pacific region and mainland China represented 12% of its total revenue in fiscal 2019, with mainland China accounting for 6%.

The company added that while it can't yet gauge the impact to its supply chain, roughly 16% of its total cost of goods sold is sourced directly from mainland China, with 7% bound for the U.S. market.

VF, which hadn't accounted for the coronavirus situation when it gave fiscal 2020 guidance last month, said it will provide an update on the operational and financial impacts of when it reports fourth-quarter results in May.

