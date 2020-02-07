Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VF Corporation    VFC

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

VF Corp : About 60% of Owned, Partner Stores in China Temporarily Closed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:26am EST

By Colin Kellaher

VF Corp. (VFC) on Friday said about 60% of its owned and partner stores in China have been temporarily closed due to coronavirus mitigation efforts, and those that remain open have experienced significant declines in retail traffic.

The Denver apparel maker said the Asia Pacific region and mainland China represented 12% of its total revenue in fiscal 2019, with mainland China accounting for 6%.

The company added that while it can't yet gauge the impact to its supply chain, roughly 16% of its total cost of goods sold is sourced directly from mainland China, with 7% bound for the U.S. market.

VF, which hadn't accounted for the coronavirus situation when it gave fiscal 2020 guidance last month, said it will provide an update on the operational and financial impacts of when it reports fourth-quarter results in May.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VF CORPORATION
07:26aVF CORP : About 60% of Owned, Partner Stores in China Temporarily Closed
DJ
06:57aV F CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06:56aVF CORPORATION : Provides Update on Business Impact of Coronavirus in China
BU
02/06VANS : Opens Its First Community-Driven Retail Store In Downtown Los Angeles
PR
02/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of V.F. Corporat..
BU
02/04VF : V F CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/03V F CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03VF CORPORATION : Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of Its 6.000% Note..
BU
01/31(VFC) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates V.F. Corporation; Investors Suffering ..
PR
01/24Global brands urge Cambodia to reform labour amid EU sanction threat
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 778 M
EBIT 2020 1 615 M
Net income 2020 1 332 M
Debt 2020 1 493 M
Yield 2020 2,28%
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
EV / Sales2021 2,81x
Capitalization 33 188 M
Chart VF CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VF Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 96,96  $
Last Close Price 84,08  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Independent Director
Juliana L. Chugg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VF CORPORATION-15.11%33 771
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE0.93%221 605
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.5.23%31 762
MONCLER S.P.A.-1.20%11 011
UNDER ARMOUR-4.03%8 891
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION3.58%8 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group