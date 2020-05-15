Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VF Corporation    VFC

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VF Corp. Reports 4Q Loss as Pandemic Hits Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:31am EDT

By Matt Grossman

VF Corp. swung to a loss for its fourth quarter as revenue fell during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said Friday.

The Denver-based apparel retailer recorded a loss of $483.8 million, or $1.22 a share, in the latest quarter, compared with a profit of $128.8 million, or 32 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share were 10 cents, the company said. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Revenue was $2.1 billion, down from $2.36 billion for the same three months a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.36 billion.

VF owns brands such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies. The company attributed its decline in revenue to lower demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many VF retail stores around the world have closed at different times during the public-health crisis, the company said, although all of its Asia-Pacific locations are now open again. Most of the company's wholesale customers in North America are also closed, the company said.

VF expects that revenue in its fiscal first quarter will decline by slightly more than 50%, it said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
VF CORPORATION 5.08% 55.44 Delayed Quote.-47.06%
WORLD CO., LTD. 0.00% 1353 End-of-day quote.-1.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VF CORPORATION
07:32aV.F. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aVF Corp. Reports 4Q Loss as Pandemic Hits Revenue
DJ
07:01aV F CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06:56aVF : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
05/13V F CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fina..
AQ
05/12VF CORPORATION : annual earnings release
05/08VF : Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04/29VF : Brands Donate Nearly $55,000 to Outdoor Industry Association
PU
04/29VF CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings and Conference Ca..
BU
04/23V F CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 226 M
EBIT 2020 1 433 M
Net income 2020 1 131 M
Debt 2020 1 870 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,12x
EV / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 21 883 M
Chart VF CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VF Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 63,72 $
Last Close Price 55,44 $
Spread / Highest target 80,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Independent Director
Juliana L. Chugg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VF CORPORATION-47.06%21 883
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-20.09%180 129
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.2.55%30 971
MONCLER S.P.A.-22.34%8 495
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-1.90%8 225
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-43.81%4 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group