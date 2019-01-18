Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 11:33:45 am
81.77 USD   +11.62%
07:48aVF : Raises 2019 Guidance
DJ
07:32aVF : Profit Rises Helped By Lower Income Tax Expenses
DJ
01/15VF CORP : quaterly earnings release
VF Corp. Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

01/18/2019 | 11:14am EST

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is currently at $81.45, up $8.19 or 11.18%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 3, 2018 when it closed at $83.03

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008 when it rose 14.57%

-- On Friday VF Corp. raised revenue and earnings guidance for the fiscal year when it reported its third-quarter earnings results. The Greensboro, N.C.-based owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans said it now expects revenue of at least $13.8 billion, up from its old expectation of $13.7 billion

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 13.25% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 25, 2008 when it rose 13.39%

-- Up 14.17% month-to-date

-- Up 20.99% from its 52 week closing low of $67.32 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $84.38; highest intraday level since Nov. 15, 2018 when it hit $84.52

-- Up 15.19% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 16, 2000 when it rose as much as 15.71%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:50:45 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.99% 24622.82 Delayed Quote.4.47%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 6804.1432 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.22% 7170.7584 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 1.21% 2667.44 Delayed Quote.5.15%
VF CORPORATION 11.19% 81.37 Delayed Quote.2.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 761 M
EBIT 2019 1 865 M
Net income 2019 1 392 M
Debt 2019 1 956 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 20,98
P/E ratio 2020 17,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 29 070 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sandra Harris Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VF CORPORATION2.69%29 070
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE-4.51%141 847
HENNES & MAURITZ6.41%21 726
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.19.35%19 217
MONCLER3.87%8 750
RALPH LAUREN CORP4.27%8 678
