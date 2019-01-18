VF Corp. Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is currently at $81.45, up $8.19 or 11.18%

-- Would be highest close since Dec. 3, 2018 when it closed at $83.03

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008 when it rose 14.57%

-- On Friday VF Corp. raised revenue and earnings guidance for the fiscal year when it reported its third-quarter earnings results. The Greensboro, N.C.-based owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans said it now expects revenue of at least $13.8 billion, up from its old expectation of $13.7 billion

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 13.25% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 25, 2008 when it rose 13.39%

-- Up 14.17% month-to-date

-- Up 20.99% from its 52 week closing low of $67.32 on Dec. 24, 2018

-- Traded as high as $84.38; highest intraday level since Nov. 15, 2018 when it hit $84.52

-- Up 15.19% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 16, 2000 when it rose as much as 15.71%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:50:45 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet