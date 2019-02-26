VF Corporation : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for Third Consecutive Year

VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear
and accessories, has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most
Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in
defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This
is VF’s third consecutive year to receive the distinction.
“We’re proud to once again be recognized as one of the world’s most
ethical companies,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO.
“As a purpose-led company, we take deliberate actions to embed high
ethical, social and environmental standards throughout all aspects of
our business. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of VF
associates across our global enterprise to work with integrity and lead
by example.”
As one of two apparel companies to make the list, VF was among 128
honorees to be recognized spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The
Ethisphere Institute’s 2019 class of honorees profoundly illustrate how
companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities,
building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate
cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.
“Companies like VF that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy
are proven to not only outperform, but last,” said Ethisphere’s Chief
Executive Officer Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at VF for
earning this recognition.”
About VF Corporation
VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) outfits consumers around the world with its
diverse portfolio of iconic lifestyle brands, including Vans®,
The North Face®, Timberland®,
Wrangler® and Lee®.
Founded in 1899, VF is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and
accessories companies with socially and environmentally responsible
operations spanning numerous geographies, product categories and
distribution channels. VF is committed to delivering innovative products
to consumers and creating long-term value for its customers and
shareholders. For more information, visit www.vfc.com.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing
the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate
character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep
expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using
data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and
measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement
through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and
provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics
Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be
found at: https://ethisphere.com.
