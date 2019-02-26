Log in
VF Corporation : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for Third Consecutive Year

02/26/2019 | 06:31am EST

Recognition honors companies for their critical role to influence and drive positive change in the business community and societies around the world

VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, has been recognized as one of the 2019 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This is VF’s third consecutive year to receive the distinction.

“We’re proud to once again be recognized as one of the world’s most ethical companies,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO. “As a purpose-led company, we take deliberate actions to embed high ethical, social and environmental standards throughout all aspects of our business. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of VF associates across our global enterprise to work with integrity and lead by example.”

As one of two apparel companies to make the list, VF was among 128 honorees to be recognized spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The Ethisphere Institute’s 2019 class of honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

“Companies like VF that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform, but last,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at VF for earning this recognition.”

About VF Corporation

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) outfits consumers around the world with its diverse portfolio of iconic lifestyle brands, including Vans®, The North Face®Timberland®, Wrangler® and Lee®. Founded in 1899, VF is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies with socially and environmentally responsible operations spanning numerous geographies, product categories and distribution channels. VF is committed to delivering innovative products to consumers and creating long-term value for its customers and shareholders. For more information, visit www.vfc.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.


© Business Wire 2019
