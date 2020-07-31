Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VF Corporation    VFC

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/30 04:10:00 pm
60.5 USD   -2.28%
07:33aVF : Reports Loss, Revenue Falls by Almost Half
DJ
07:31aV.F. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aVF : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VF : Reports Loss, Revenue Falls by Almost Half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 07:33am EDT

By Allison Prang

Retailer VF Corp. logged a loss as revenue fell by almost half from a year prior.

VF, the parent of Vans and the North Face, reported a loss of $285.6 million, or 73 cents a share. A year earlier, the company's profit was $49.2 million, or 12 cents a share.

The company's loss from continuing operations on an adjusted basis was 57 cents a share.

Net revenue declined to $1.08 billion, falling 48% from a year ago. Analysts expected $975.7 million, according to FactSet.

The company said that three-fourths of retail locations in North America were open when the quarter ended, but more than 120 of its retail stores have re-closed after the quarter ended because of the virus's resurgence.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VF CORPORATION
07:33aVF : Reports Loss, Revenue Falls by Almost Half
DJ
07:31aV.F. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aVF : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
06:15aSome Facebook Ad Boycotters Return -- But Plenty of Big Players Are Staying A..
DJ
07/28V F CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28VF CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
07/21Walmart, Marks & Spencer brace for tumultuous 'back-to-school' season
RE
07/21Walmart, Marks & Spencer brace for tumultuous 'back-to-school' season
RE
07/20More companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
07/20REFILE-ANALYSIS-Walmart, Marks & Spencer brace for tumultuous 'back-to-school..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 666 M - -
Net income 2021 422 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,9x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 23 568 M 23 568 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart VF CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VF Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 62,96 $
Last Close Price 60,50 $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Velia Carboni Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VF CORPORATION-37.88%23 568
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.74%221 769
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.39.71%42 143
MONCLER S.P.A.-17.22%9 872
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED9.85%8 186
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-19.64%5 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group