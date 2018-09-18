Log in
VF CORPORATION
VF : Selects Denver’s Lower Downtown District for its New Global Headquarters

09/18/2018

VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it has selected 1551 Wewatta Street in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) district for its new global headquarters.

This follows the company's August 13 announcement that it will co-locate select VF leaders with its The North Face®, JanSport®, Smartwool®, Eagle Creek® and Altra® brands, and its Global Innovation Center for Technical Fabrics and Digital Lab, in Colorado. The shared location will simplify VF's physical North American office footprint and strengthen collaboration across its organization.

'We are excited that Denver's vibrant Lower Downtown district will serve as the new home for VF and five of our Outdoor brands,' said Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO. 'Our extensive search process led us to review multiple options across the Metro Denver area, and the combination of LoDo and the building at 1551 Wewatta came together to meet all of our criteria. It's the ideal setting for us to create a dynamic, collaborative working environment where our business, brands and employees can thrive.'

VF signed a 12-year lease for 1551 Wewatta Street and will occupy the entire 10-story, 285,000 square-foot building owned by Bentall Kennedy's U.S. Core Fund.With a current LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council, the building reflects VF's commitment to environmental sustainability. Renovations will begin in early 2019 with a completion date targeted for early 2020.

'Our focus is to create an office that is sustainable, highly functional, visually inspiring and reflective of the active, outdoor lifestyles that each of our brands enable consumers to enjoy,' said Rendle.

With an estimated capacity of 1,200 people, the building provides VF the opportunity to expand its future workforce beyond the 800 jobs it expects to employ in Denver over the next eight years. The company employs nearly 70,000 people worldwide with operations across more than 170 countries.

About VF Corporation

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) outfits consumers around the world with its diverse portfolio of iconic lifestyle brands, including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland®, Wrangler®andLee®. Founded in 1899, VF is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies with socially and environmentally responsible operations spanning numerous geographies, product categories and distribution channels. VF is committed to delivering innovative products to consumers and creating long-term value for its customers and shareholders. For more information, visit www.vfc.com.

Media Contact:
Craig Hodges

336-424-5636
Craig_hodges@vfc.com

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 13:27:02 UTC
