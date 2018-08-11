Log in
VF CORPORATION (VFC)
WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
VF : Looks to Cast Off Lee, Wrangler Brands -- WSJ
DJ
LEE, WRANGLER O : Wsj
RE
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

08/11/2018 | 08:48am CEST

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 11, 2018).

A humming U.S. economy is pushing inflation up to levels that the Federal Reserve considers healthy, but Americans' paychecks are barely keeping up.

Parts makers are struggling to handle a boom in U.S. manufacturing, prompting some to idle production lines and digest higher costs.

Elon Musk's idea for a Tesla buyout has put a spotlight on the electric-car maker's board of directors.

VF Corp., the owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, is exploring strategic options for its denim business.

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell Friday, snapping a five-week streak of gains, as trade tensions and jitters about Turkey rippled across markets.

Venezuela's state oil company plans to appeal a U.S. ruling allowing one of the country's creditors to seize Citgo Petroleum.

The FDA approved the first drug that combats disease by silencing the genes driving it.

Monsanto was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its powerful weed killers caused cancer.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.77% 25313.14 Delayed Quote.2.40%
NASDAQ 100 -0.79% 7408.304 Delayed Quote.16.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 7839.1099 Delayed Quote.14.32%
S&P 500 -0.71% 2833.29 Real-time Quote.6.73%
VF CORPORATION 0.77% 96.29 Delayed Quote.29.12%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 755 M
EBIT 2019 1 839 M
Net income 2019 1 428 M
Debt 2019 2 238 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 26,96
P/E ratio 2020 23,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 37 691 M
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 101 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Roe Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sandra Harris Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VF CORPORATION29.12%37 691
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE20.44%173 155
THE SWATCH GROUP12.81%24 166
HENNES & MAURITZ-21.10%21 646
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.66.08%17 257
PVH CORPORATION12.05%11 880
