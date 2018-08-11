What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 11, 2018).

A humming U.S. economy is pushing inflation up to levels that the Federal Reserve considers healthy, but Americans' paychecks are barely keeping up.

Parts makers are struggling to handle a boom in U.S. manufacturing, prompting some to idle production lines and digest higher costs.

Elon Musk's idea for a Tesla buyout has put a spotlight on the electric-car maker's board of directors.

VF Corp., the owner of Lee and Wrangler jeans, is exploring strategic options for its denim business.

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell Friday, snapping a five-week streak of gains, as trade tensions and jitters about Turkey rippled across markets.

Venezuela's state oil company plans to appeal a U.S. ruling allowing one of the country's creditors to seize Citgo Petroleum.

The FDA approved the first drug that combats disease by silencing the genes driving it.

Monsanto was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its powerful weed killers caused cancer.