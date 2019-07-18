Log in
VGP : DEVELOPS NEW BUSINESS PARK FOR BMW AND KRAUSSMAFFEI GROUP NEAR MUNICH

07/18/2019 | 01:25am EDT

18. 07. 2019

LARGEST RELOCATION PROJECT IN GREATER MUNICH SINCE RELOCATION OF AIRPORT IN 1992

VGP, a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and commercial real estate, is developing a new business park in Parsdorf near Munich.

VGP Park Munich is located on a 40 ha site and will offer 250,000 m² of rentable space for logistics and manufacturing companies.

Very near to the city centre and only 30 minutes by car from Munich Airport, the park is located north of the Parsdorf junction on the A 94 motorway in a region of economic importance for agriculture, industry and trade.

Georg Reitsberger, First Mayor of the municipality of Vaterstetten, is looking forward to the project: 'For us, VGP is a reliable and professional partner with whom we can further strengthen our region together.'

The new park will offer tailor-made solutions for its tenants BMW and KraussMaffei Group offering a wide range of jobs in production, logistics and administration. Krauss Maffei Group will accommodate the complete production of all divisions and head office to Parsdorf. In addition to the 1,800 existing jobs, it will also create many new ones. The relocation of these two companies to Parsdorf will be the largest relocation project in the greater Munich area since the relocation of the airport from Riem to Erding in 1992.

The long-term leases with the two renowned companies have already been concluded with the project developer and builder-owner, VGP Park München GmbH. The construction phases of this project have a timeframe of several years and involve an investment of more than EUR 500 million.

'The Parsdorf site offers KraussMaffei Group the opportunity of the century. We are now seizing this opportunity to remain competitive in the long term and a leader in global markets. We are creating more space to accelerate our growth, secure existing jobs and build new ones', says Dr. Uta Bartsch, Vice President Business Excellence & Facility Services of KraussMaffei Group.

'We are very pleased to have found a new location in Parsdorf for the Supply Centre for our BMW Research and Innovation Center. The optimal location close to Munich enables us to react quickly and flexibly to the requirements of development and production. Our current location on the Heidemannstraße at the Euroindustriepark can thus be used for the construction of urgently needed living space in Munich,' says Gerhard Vitzthum, Head of Production Planning and Logistics at BMW. The supply centre for the BMW Research and Innovation Centre is a crucial component for the development of important future technologies for reducing emissions and for tomorrow's mobility.'

VGP had already acquired land in Parsdorf in 2013. The land, which is now soon ready for construction, was acquired from the Free State of Bavaria by way of an exchange contract, in which approx. 67 ha of land were acquired by the developer and approx. 52 ha were exchanged. The Budget Committee of the Bavarian Parliament approved this contract in its meeting of 17.07.2019.

Support for the new business park also comes from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce for Munich and Upper Bavaria. 'This is a project that has a great impact on the entire Munich area. The choice of Parsdorf shows how strategically important a well-developed transport infrastructure is for an entire region,' explains Otto Heinz, Vice-President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and speaker of the Munich Region Chamber of Industry and Commerce Forum. 'The clear commitment of both companies to the Greater Munich Area is an important signal for the future of Munich and Upper Bavaria as an industrial and research location. The jobs remain here in the region. It is just as important that the areas that become vacant in Munich are now also developed in a meaningful way.' Heinz is convinced: 'The decision in favour of the industrial estate is a good example of the fact that the competition between municipalities and counties does not have to be a zero-sum game.'

With VGP Park Munich, the VGP Group, which operates in twelve European countries, is further expanding its presence in Germany. The company is currently already active in nine federal German states with a total of 24 industrial parks. Sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the properties developed by VGP. Green roofs are planned for the project in Munich, and 12.5 megawatt peak will be generated by photovoltaic installations. This will create Europe's largest photovoltaic system installed on a building to date.

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, underlines the importance of the location for his company: 'The new Munich business park represents another milestone in the history of our company. Munich is an important European centre for technological development where many companies have their Research and Development departments. This is fully reflected in our rental agreements with which we contribute to the creation of many new forward oriented and valuable jobs. Together with those responsible in the community of Vaterstetten, we will continue to promote the economic significance of the location.'

The industrial park is to be completed by 2026. KraussMaffei Group plans to start moving from mid 2022, BMW will move from August 2020.

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 05:24:00 UTC
