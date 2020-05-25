VGP : Shareholders' Meetings of 8 May 2020

Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 8 May 2020, 18:00 CET

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS OF 8 MAY 2020

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group') held today its Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings (the 'Shareholder Meetings') in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 27 April 2020.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items. Details of the voting results are available on: www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend and appointment of a new independent director.

Dividend

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 60,394,912.50 (which, taking into account the new total number of shares and the requirement of Euronext Brussels and the paying agent to round to two decimal places, results in an amount of EUR

2.93 per share) in relation to the 2019 financial year and approved the delegation of the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the Board of Directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders' Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 26 May 2020 Registration date: 27 May 2020 Dividend payment date: 28 May 2020

New independent director

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the appointment of GAEVAN BV with permanent representative Mrs. Ann Gaeremynck, as an independent director of the Company, in replacement of Mrs Ann Gaeremynck, for a term of three years, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2023.

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting also approved all agenda items. Details of the voting results are available on: www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the renewal of the authorizations regarding authorised capital, the renewal of the authorizations regarding the buy-back of company shares, and the

