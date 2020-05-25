Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  VGP    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP

(VGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGP : acquires land in Zvolen, Slovakia. Construction starts in late summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:13am BST

PRESS RELEASE

VGP acquires land in Zvolen, Slovakia. Construction starts in late summer

Bratislava, Slovakia, 19th of May, 2020 - VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Company'), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and commercial real estate, has acquired circa 11 hectares of land in Zvolen, where VGP Park Zvolen, a new logistics and industrial centre, will be constructed. Last year in May, VGP announced its intention to build the industrial park.

As of today, VGP has received all the necessary permits, including the environmental impact assessment (EIA) and final urban planning permission for construction of the park. Permission was received with the cooperation of the City of Zvolen, which welcomed VGP's investment.

All the new buildings will be constructed by VGP in compliance with the BREEAM Very Good certification. BREEAM is a global independent system for assessing the sustainability of buildings and infrastructure projects. "It will not only include environmental and various energy-saving features, but also bicycle shelters, charging stations for electric cars and solar panels on the roofs," said VGP Country Manager Tomáš Bednár. "Some of the facades are going to be covered with ivy and there will be rainwater pools to retain water and enhance the overall appearance of the park."

"Construction work is scheduled to start in late summer of 2020 and the first tenants should move in by early 2021," added VGP Commercial Director Naďa Kováčiková.

Three new industrial buildings for lease with a total area of 53,000 square metres are to be built in the complex. VGP Park Zvolen is located on the northwestern edge of Zvolen and extends the city's commercial and industrial zone with additional road infrastructure and access to local public transportation. There will be a direct access to the park from Route I/66, adjoining the R1 Motorway.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR POTENTIAL TENANTS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Naďa Kováčiková

Tel: +421 (0)

908 110 002

Commercial Director, VGP - Industriálne stavby, s.r.o.

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32 (0)3

289 1432

Head of Marketing, VGP

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of

6.67 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP has a staff of over 220 employees today and owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, both joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate. As of December 2019, the VGP's Gross Asset Value, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VGP
11:28aVGP : Shareholders' Meetings of 8 May 2020
PU
11:13aVGP : acquires land in Zvolen, Slovakia. Construction starts in late summer
PU
11:13aVGP : expands in Giessen, Germany and acquires ownership "Am Alten Flughafen"
PU
05/13VGP NV : Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law
AQ
05/13VGP : Expands in Giessen, Germany, and Acquires Ownership "am Alten Flughafen"
AQ
05/08VGP NV : Shareholders' meeting of 8 May 2020
AQ
05/04VGP NV : Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law
AQ
05/04VGP : Threshold crossings
CO
04/27VGP NV : Additional Information Regarding the Annual and Extraordinary Sharehold..
AQ
04/24VGP NV : Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 27,0 M
EBIT 2020 225 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Debt 2020 1 337 M
Yield 2020 2,45%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 137x
EV / Sales2021 118x
Capitalization 2 375 M
Chart VGP
Duration : Period :
VGP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VGP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 101,67 €
Last Close Price 115,40 €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bart van Malderen Chairman
Jan Procházka Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Miquel-David Martinez Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VGP31.44%2 587
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-23.93%33 905
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.08%33 408
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-25.90%26 433
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.22%25 889
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-26.28%25 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group