PRESS RELEASE

VGP acquires land in Zvolen, Slovakia. Construction starts in late summer

Bratislava, Slovakia, 19th of May, 2020 - VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Company'), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and commercial real estate, has acquired circa 11 hectares of land in Zvolen, where VGP Park Zvolen, a new logistics and industrial centre, will be constructed. Last year in May, VGP announced its intention to build the industrial park.

As of today, VGP has received all the necessary permits, including the environmental impact assessment (EIA) and final urban planning permission for construction of the park. Permission was received with the cooperation of the City of Zvolen, which welcomed VGP's investment.

All the new buildings will be constructed by VGP in compliance with the BREEAM Very Good certification. BREEAM is a global independent system for assessing the sustainability of buildings and infrastructure projects. "It will not only include environmental and various energy-saving features, but also bicycle shelters, charging stations for electric cars and solar panels on the roofs," said VGP Country Manager Tomáš Bednár. "Some of the facades are going to be covered with ivy and there will be rainwater pools to retain water and enhance the overall appearance of the park."

"Construction work is scheduled to start in late summer of 2020 and the first tenants should move in by early 2021," added VGP Commercial Director Naďa Kováčiková.

Three new industrial buildings for lease with a total area of 53,000 square metres are to be built in the complex. VGP Park Zvolen is located on the northwestern edge of Zvolen and extends the city's commercial and industrial zone with additional road infrastructure and access to local public transportation. There will be a direct access to the park from Route I/66, adjoining the R1 Motorway.