VGP ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO REVIEW

FIRST HALF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

10 August 2020, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the conference call to review the financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020:

Monday, 24 August 2020 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)

Dial-in details:

Belgium: 0800 58228 (toll free) / +32 (0)2 404 0659 o UK: 0800 358 6377 (toll free) / +44 (0)330 336 9105 o US: 866-548-4713 (toll free) / +1 323-794-2093

o Confirmation Code: 3420218

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu under Investors, Publications, Financial & Operating Results.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433 (VP - Business Development & Investor Relations) Petra Vanclova Tel: +42 0 602 262 107 (External Communications) Anette Nachbar Tel: +49 152 288 10363 Brunswick Group

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of

6.2 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 220 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through three joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München). As of December 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

