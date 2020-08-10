Log in
VGP : announces conference call to review first half 2020 Financial Results

08/10/2020 | 03:09am EDT

VGP ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL TO REVIEW

FIRST HALF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

10 August 2020, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the details for the conference call to review the financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020:

  • Monday, 24 August 2020 at 10.30 a.m. (CET)
  • Dial-indetails:
  1. Belgium: 0800 58228 (toll free) / +32 (0)2 404 0659 o UK: 0800 358 6377 (toll free) / +44 (0)330 336 9105 o US: 866-548-4713 (toll free) / +1 323-794-2093
    o Confirmation Code: 3420218

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The financial results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (CET) on the date noted above, and presentation slides will be made available on www.vgpparks.eu under Investors, Publications, Financial & Operating Results.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 1433

(VP - Business Development & Investor Relations)

Petra Vanclova

Tel: +42

0 602 262 107

(External Communications)

Anette Nachbar

Tel: +49

152 288 10363

Brunswick Group

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of

6.2 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 220 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through three joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München). As of December 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

1/1

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 07:08:15 UTC
