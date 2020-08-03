VGP : delivers Picking Farma's new logistics centre located in VGP Park Lliçà d'Amunt (Barcelona)

The facility meets the most demanding needs in pharmaceutical storage and logistics to provide a capacity of up to 70,000 pallets. Thanks to the incorporation of the latest technological advances in automation for the dispatch of pallets and a solution specially adapted to the requirements of pharmaceutical logistics, it is possible to make the most of the storage space.

Its strategic location, only 25 kilometres from Barcelona, consolidates this park within an environment of production centres close to the main transport axes of the Vallés area, which are connected to the AP-7 motorway and allow quick and efficient access to the capital and international corridor.

"We are very pleased to welcome Picking Farma and to host this project in our park in Lliçà d'Amunt, which offers a very high added value, dedicated to such a demanding activity in terms of regulations and state-of-the-art technology, as is the distribution of pharmaceutical products. We are particularly proud, given the recent circumstances we have experienced with the health crisis, to have been able to meet the deadlines agreed with our client and that this new logistics platform can be operational to improve the distribution of pharmaceutical and health products throughout Spain", explains Joan

The new Picking Farma platform will be used for the distribution of pharmaceutical products to laboratories, hospitals and pharmacies. The turn-key building, which has a built area of 13,639 m2, has been developed by VGP, meeting the specific needs of Picking Farma. Specifically, the company has focused on the requirements on the interior temperature of the warehouse, the intrinsic risk of the activity inside the building, the floor slab with high standards requirements, as well as the incorporation of watertight dock shelters, among others.

Barcelona, 30 July 2020 - VGP, a European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, has completed the construction of a new logistics centre for Picking Farma within the VGP Park Lliçà d'Amunt industrial park in Barcelona.

With this project, the VGP group reinforces its commitment to the environment, always seeking to reduce the environmental impact of its parks. The project is designed under the highest standards of quality and energy sustainability thanks to the incorporation of the latest advances for the insulation of the building, as well as the air conditioning to regulate the temperature control that ensures that the products will always be stored between 15 and 25 degrees.

Thus, the new logistics centre has consumption monitoring measures and systems for real-time monitoring. All of this, together with other complementary facilities, such as the implementation of charging points for electric vehicles, allows the logistics centre to obtain the BREEAM Very Good sustainable certification.

For his part, Jordí Cusidó, General Director of Picking Farma, pointed out that "in the context of

Covid-19 and at a time when all Spanish pharmaceutical laboratories have a growing need to stockpile their products, we feel very proud to accompany our clients by providing solutions in line with their current needs. The joint collaboration with VGP has allowed us to have one of the most modern and efficient facilities in Spain in record time since the construction of the warehouse was considered an Essential Activity by the Medicines Agency. With this new warehouse we are taking another step forward in Picking Farma to reinforce our leadership in pharmaceutical logistics."

Currently VGP has a total area of nearly 200,000 m2 divided into 5 projects under development throughout the Spanish geography as a result of the growth of the firm in this country. In addition to the Lliçà d'Amunt project, the company is developing two parks in Madrid; one in San Fernando de Henares with 122,000 m2 of rentable area and another in Fuenlabrada with 42,000 m2. The portfolio is completed by a 65,000 m2 centre in Cheste (Valencia) and another in Zaragoza, with 76,000 m2. The company has a total of 69 parks located in twelve European countries.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 6.67 million m2and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family- owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 220 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, both joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate. As of December 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

ABOUT PICKING FARMA

Picking Farma, with more than 20 years of experience, is the first pharmaceutical logistics operator in Spain. The company has a portfolio of top-level clients in the pharmaceutical, veterinary and cosmetic sectors, for whom it develops customised solutions and accompanies them at every stage of their national and international logistics. Picking Farma currently covers the logistics needs of more than 85