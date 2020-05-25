PRESS RELEASE

VGP EXPANDS IN GIESSEN, GERMANY,

AND ACQUIRES OWNERSHIP "AM ALTEN FLUGHAFEN"

Fourth project of the company in the region Mittelhessen

First building applications to be submitted in 2020

Antwerp, Belgium 13 May 2020, 03:00 PM CET - VGP, a leading European provider of high-qualitylogistics and commercial real estate, is planning the construction of a further business park in Giessen, in the federal state of Hessen, Germany.

For this purpose, VGP has acquired the 320,000 m² plot of land on the former US depot site, now the "Am Alten Flughafen" industrial estate.

VGP plans to develop the site according to the existing development plan and to submit the first building applications in 2020. From spring 2021, the buildings are to be erected, which will contain a lettable area of 150,000 m².

Darius Scheible, Managing Director of VGP Industriebau GmbH, underlines the importance of the project for the company and the good cooperation with the city: "VGP has been very kindly received in Giessen by the responsible persons in the municipality and will do everything in its power to be a good neighbour. By building additional halls in the region and concluding long-term rental agreements, we want to make a sustainable contribution to the creation of new jobs. "

VGP is already represented in the region Mittelhessen in Wetzlar, Lützellinden and Buseck and expects the site "Am Alten Flughafen" in Giessen to employ around 1,000 people in its final stage of development.

The VGP Group, which currently operates in twelve European countries, intends to push ahead with its expansion course. There are currently 29 industrial parks in nine federal states in Germany and more than 60 parks in 11 countries in Europe.

Sustainability is important to the company; all properties built by VGP meet the requirements for energy-efficient and sustainable construction. It is planned to equip the roofs of the halls to be built in Giessen with photovoltaic systems.

In March 2020, VGP presented its first Corporate Responsibility Report, which illustrates the company's progress and efforts to integrate and strengthen sustainability measures in its daily operations.