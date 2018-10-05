Log in
VGP : opens new head office in Antwerp and announces appointment of Martijn Vlutters as Vice President Business Development and Investor Relations

10/05/2018 | 07:08am CEST

05. 10. 2018

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group',) today announced it has moved into new corporate offices in Antwerp, Belgium. In addition to the Group's head office functions, VGP will also use the offices, at Uitbreidingstraat 72, 2600 Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium, as its hub for business expansion into the Benelux.

VGP today also announced that Martijn Vlutters has joined VGP as Vice President Business Development and Investor Relations, effective 1 October, 2018. In this role, he will be responsible for communication to the financial markets, as well as for crafting financial plans and analysing acquisitive growth opportunities.

Before joining VGP Martijn worked 13 years at J.P. Morgan based in London and New York. He held various roles in Capital Markets and Corporate Finance, and he spent two years in New York as Vice President Investor Relations for J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Martijn will be based in Antwerp and will report to the Group's Chief Executive Officer, Jan Van Geet.

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 05:07:02 UTC
