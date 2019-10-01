VGP : present at EXPO REAL 2019 in Munich

01. 10. 2019

VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, will again be present at the EXPO REAL International Trade Fair for Property and Investment in Germany.

The three-day trade fair, which is organized every year, will take place in Munich from 7-9 October 2019, hosting the entire property and investment industry from all over the world.

VGP's management will be available at boothC2.223 during all days of the fair to showcase its fully integrated business model, comprehensive capabilities and expertise to customers, partners, investors and prospects.

Darius Scheible, Managing Director of the German subsidiary VGP Industriebau GmbH based in Düsseldorf, is looking forward to the trade fair: 'We are excited about the event and eager to welcome visitors at our booth. This event provides a great platform to introduce and explain our commercial real estate projects to business partners'. Scheible continues: 'With the recent announcement of our new VGP Park Munich business park, which represents another milestone in the history of our company, we are even more happy to be present at this Munich fair'.

The VGP Group, which today operates in twelve European countries, intends to continue its expansion course in Germany and Europe. There are currently 24 industrial parks in nine German states. The company is committed to sustainability, and all properties built by VGP meet the requirements for energy-efficient and sustainable construction.