Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  VGP    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP (VGP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VGP : raises  190 million with bond issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 06:13pm CEST

VGP announces that the public offer in Belgium for a retail bond has been closed and that an amount of € 190 million was raised. The net proceeds of the issuance of the bonds will amount to approximately € 188.4 million.

The bonds (with ISIN code BE0002611896) will be issued on 19 September 2018 and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

More information on this public offer is set forth in the prospectus published by VGP NV on 5 September2018 and as approved by the Financial Services and Markets Authority ('FSMA') on 4 September 2018 and available on the VGP NV website (http://www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/bonds) and in each branch of KBC Bank or CBC Banque, Bolero (www.bolero.be/nl/vgp), via the Regional Advice Centres and on the website (www.kbc.be/vgp).

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VGP
06:13pVGP : raises  190 million with bond issue
PU
06:01pVGP NV : VGP NV raises  190 million with bond issue
AQ
09/06VGP NV : Public offering in Belgium of bonds for an expected amount of minimum ..
AQ
09/05VGP NV : Public offering in Belgium of bonds for an expected amount of minimum ..
GL
09/05VGP : Public offering in Belgium of bonds for an expected amount of minimum  17..
PU
08/24VGP NV : Half year results 2018: VGP enters into new markets and develops at rec..
AQ
08/23HALF YEAR RESULTS 2018 : VGP enters into new markets and develops at record pace
PU
08/23VGP NV : Half year results 2018: VGP enters into new markets and develops at rec..
GL
08/23VGP : Half-year results
CO
08/02VGP : steps up its activity in the Netherlands
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47,0 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 99,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 11,35
P/E ratio 2019 10,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 25,9x
Capi. / Sales 2019 21,7x
Capitalization 1 215 M
Chart VGP
Duration : Period :
VGP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VGP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 73,0 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marek Sebesták Chairman
Jan Procházka Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Saverys Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VGP5.40%1 408
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.69%41 763
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.56%41 163
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.70%32 250
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-28.76%29 222
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.21%26 149
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.