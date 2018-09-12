VGP : raises  190 million with bond issue

VGP announces that the public offer in Belgium for a retail bond has been closed and that an amount of € 190 million was raised. The net proceeds of the issuance of the bonds will amount to approximately € 188.4 million.

The bonds (with ISIN code BE0002611896) will be issued on 19 September 2018 and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

More information on this public offer is set forth in the prospectus published by VGP NV on 5 September2018 and as approved by the Financial Services and Markets Authority ('FSMA') on 4 September 2018 and available on the VGP NV website (http://www.vgpparks.eu/investors/en/bonds) and in each branch of KBC Bank or CBC Banque, Bolero (www.bolero.be/nl/vgp), via the Regional Advice Centres and on the website (www.kbc.be/vgp).