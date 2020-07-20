Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Via Varejo S.A.    VVAR3   BRVVARACNOR1

VIA VAREJO S.A.

(VVAR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/20
21.17 BRL   +7.35%
05:26pBrazil securities regulator probes Via Varejo over bullish tweets
RE
05/26VIA VAREJO S A : Brazilian retailer Via Varejo acquires fintech Airfox
AQ
05/13VIA VAREJO S.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil securities regulator probes Via Varejo over bullish tweets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's securities regulator CVM said on Monday it had opened a preliminary investigation into Via Varejo SA after a series of posts were sent from the retailer's Twitter account purporting to show strong May and June sales data.

Via Varejo said in one of the Twitter postings that game and camera sales had skyrocketed 2,500% in May and June from a year earlier. Another tweet claimed its TV sales had soared 1,900% amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the tweets were later deleted from Via Varejo's account.

The postings helped trigger a 7.35% rally in Via Varejo shares on Monday as the once troubled retailer outperformed e-commerce-focused rivals such as Magazine Luiza SA and B2W.

CVM said in a statement that companies are allowed to release information on social media platforms as long as they also send it to the regulator. CVM added the information published on social media also must be correct.

Via Varejo did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Paula Laier, writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL 4.40% 115.48 End-of-day quote.83.71%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.83% 6.0976 Delayed Quote.34.65%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 2.27% 82 End-of-day quote.71.91%
VIA VAREJO S.A. 3.79% 19.72 End-of-day quote.76.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VIA VAREJO S.A.
05:26pBrazil securities regulator probes Via Varejo over bullish tweets
RE
05/26VIA VAREJO S A : Brazilian retailer Via Varejo acquires fintech Airfox
AQ
05/13VIA VAREJO S.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/13VIA VAREJO S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
03/25VIA VAREJO S.A. : Annual results
CO
03/25VIA VAREJO S.A. : Slide show results
CO
2019VIA VAREJO S.A. : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2019VIA VAREJO S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019VIA VAREJO S.A. : Slide show half-year results
CO
2019Retailer Casino cancels dividend as it pursues debt-cutting plans
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 154 M 4 903 M 4 903 M
Net income 2020 46,1 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
Net Debt 2020 9 436 M 1 769 M 1 769 M
P/E ratio 2020 -162x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 31 487 M 5 881 M 5 902 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 46 029
Free-Float 10,0%
Chart VIA VAREJO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Via Varejo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIA VAREJO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,47 BRL
Last Close Price 19,72 BRL
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Fulcherberguer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Klein Chairman
Abel Ornelas Vieira VP-Commercial & Operations
Orivaldo Padilha VP-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Renato Carvalho do Nascimento Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIA VAREJO S.A.76.54%5 895
BEST BUY CO., INC0.18%22 721
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.12.76%14 762
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-15.64%9 703
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-16.26%3 730
JB HI-FI LIMITED13.80%3 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group