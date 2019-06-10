MEDIA ALERT*** EXCLUSIVE PRESS PREVIEW – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library

This marks the seventh time The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library will be on display with previous stops in Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and its phenomenal debut in New York City.

Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has been honored with a meticulously curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during his time as leader of the free world. Continuing this hallowed tradition, and seeing no need to wait for him to leave office, The Daily Show will once again honor our current president with this library, showcasing our Commander in Chief’s preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed.