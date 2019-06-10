MEDIA ALERT*** EXCLUSIVE PRESS PREVIEW – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library

Comedy Central:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005643/en/
|
WHAT:
|
|
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library
|
|
The enormously successful and Award-winning The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library is coming to Washington, D.C. in celebration of President Trump's 73rd birthday.
|
|
This marks the seventh time The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library will be on display with previous stops in Austin, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and its phenomenal debut in New York City.
|
|
Every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has been honored with a meticulously curated memorial library commemorating the documents of historical value crafted during his time as leader of the free world. Continuing this hallowed tradition, and seeing no need to wait for him to leave office, The Daily Show will once again honor our current president with this library, showcasing our Commander in Chief's preferred vessel for communicating with the public, his Twitter feed.
|
|
The library in DC will feature visual installations and a fully interactive, hands-on experience for hands of all sizes, giving patrons the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to memorialize and celebrate the many 'unpresidented' moments of President Trump's Twitter history. More info here.
|
|
WHO:
|
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahCorrespondents: Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. (talent availability subject to change)
|
One-on-one interviews available
|
|
WHEN:
|
EXCLUSIVE PRESS PREVIEW -- Friday, June 14 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|
|
PUBLIC EVENT HOURS: Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
|
|
Admission is Free and Open to the Public
|
|
WHERE:
|
The Showroom 1099 14th St NW Washington, DC 20005
|
***MEDIA RSVP REQUIRED FOR PRESS PREVIEW BY WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 to Eve Kenny:
rsvp@comedycentral.com***
**STILL PHOTOGRAPHERS AND TELEVISION CREWS WELCOME**
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005643/en/
Source: Comedy Central
Eve Kenny
rsvp@comedycentral.com
Disclaimer
Viacom Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 18:07:10 UTC