BET Networks : Reigns as the #1 Cable Entertainment Network in Growth Year-over-Year for the 2017-2018 Season Among P18-49 and Millennials 18-34

BET REMAINS THE #1 CABLE NET FOR 13 SEASONS STRAIGHT AMONG AFRICAN AMERICANS 18+

THE BOBBY BROWN STORY CLAIMS THE #1 CABLE PROGRAM SPOT AMONG AFRICAN-AMERICANS 18-49 FOR THE 2017-18 SEASON CONTRIBUTING TO THE NETWORK’S FIVE CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF RATINGS GROWTH STREAK

BET IS A TOP 20 CABLE NETWORK OF 2017-18 SEASON IN TOTAL DAY AMONG TARGET DEMO, P18-49 (#16)

BET Networks, (a subsidiary of Viacom Inc., NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB), is closing out Fiscal Year 2018 on an upward streak of five consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth (P18-49)!* This fiscal year BET is claiming a colossal amount of #1 rankings! BET is the #1 cable entertainment network in growth Y-o-Y for the 2017-2018 season among adults 18-49** and #1 in growth Y-o-Y on ALL TV (Cable and Broadcast) among the coveted Millennial Women 18-34 demo this Season.** The top 20 cable network is also #1 in Growth Y-o-Y on ALL Cable among Millennials 18-34 this Season.** From the ratings success of “The Bobby Brown Story” that reached 13.4 Million total viewers +2 and in its premiere week crushing the competition as the #1 Cable Program among African-Americans 18-49 of the 2017-18 Season*** to the stellar “Black Girls Rock!” Awards that was its highest since 2015, scoring double-digit gains versus last year, BET Networks is on fire!

BET continues to dominate on digital, BET’s O&O site and apps are up 14% versus the same time period in FY2017 (Source: Adobe SiteCatalyst Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018) and across social platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) BET is up 153% versus the same time period in FY2017 (Source: Domo Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018).

Check out how BET rose to the top in 2018 below:

BET Closes 2018 with Resilient Ratings Growth*

BET is one of the few nets reporting ratings upswing amid a challenging TV environment, with 5 quarters of consecutive year-over-year gains (P18-49) since 2017:

FY17 Q4: +28%, FY18 Q1: +16%, FY18 Q2: +8%, FY18 Q3: +23%, FY18 Q4 YTD: +5%

BET Remains the #1 destination on Cable among African Americans across Key Demos**

BET ends as #1 in Growth Y-o-Y on All Cable among P18-49 of the 2017/18 Season BET in 2017/18 Season is up +14% ratings growth & +20% share growth vs. Year Ago! P18-49

among of the 2017/18 Season BET is the #1 Cable Net for 13 consecutive seasons among African-American Adults 18+ (2005-06 Season thru 2017-18 Season).

for among (2005-06 Season thru 2017-18 Season). BET is the #1 Cable Net of the 2017-18 Season in total day among African-American Adults 18-49.

in total day among BET is the #1 Cable Net of the 2017-18 Season in total day across Key AA demos this Season : Key AA Demos include AA P18-49, AA P25-54, AA P18+, AA P2+, AA Teens 12-17, AA Millennials P18-34, AA P35+, and AA P50+

in total day across : BET is the #1 TV Net of the 2017-18 Season among African-American Millennials 18-34.

BET within its target demo, a top 20 cable net (P18-49) while a top 15 cable net among Millennials P18-34**

BET is a top 20 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Target Demo, P18-49 (#16).

of 2017-18 Season in total day among BET is a top 15 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Women 18-49 (#13).

of 2017-18 Season in total day among BET is a top 15 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Millennials P18-34 (#11).

of 2017-18 Season in total day among BET is a top 10 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Millennial Women 18-34 (#9).

BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story” Is the #1 Cable Program among African-Americans 18-49 of the 2017/18 Season***

“The Bobby Brown Story” was watched by 13.4MM total viewers 2+ and 6.0MM Adults 18-49 viewers in its premiere week (Live + 3, premieres and encores, 1-min qualifier)

(Live + 3, premieres and encores, 1-min qualifier) BET has the #1 Cable Program among AA P18-49 for 2 consecutive seasons (#1 in 2016-17 Season: New Edition)

among (#1 in 2016-17 Season: New Edition) BET has the #1 Cable Program among Adult Women 18-49 for the 2-night event (9/4-9/5/18)!

among for the 2-night event With “The Bobby Brown Story”, BET ranked as the #1 Social Cable Primetime TV Network For 2 consecutive nights, totaling to 889K Social Media Interactions.

BET dominates the tent pole arena with top rankings

BET has 3 out of the top 5 cable awards shows this season (FY18) among ALL Adults 18-49, more than any other cable net in the top 5: BET Awards 2018 (BET): 1.6MM (#1), BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 (BET): 992K (#3) and Soul Train Awards 2017 (BET): 787K (#4)****

BET Awards 2018*****

BET Awards 2018 Event Night reached 14MM Viewers and 6.2MM P18-49 (includes pre/post/main event across all simulcast nets on 6/24/18)

(includes pre/post/main event across all simulcast nets on 6/24/18) #1 Cable Award Show (P18-49) for the 4 th consecutive year

#1 Cable Award Show (AA P18-49) for the 17 th consecutive year

#1 Ad-supported cable show Premiere Day (P18-49) for 11 Years Straight

BET Awards Social Digital Highlights******

BET Awards and BET Experience content on BET.com saw an increase of +29% in page views vs. same weekend last year

Unique Visitors for BET Awards content on iOS and Android was up +60% vs. day of awards prior year

vs. day of awards prior year Video Views across BET’s Apps and Connected Devices grew +595% vs. day of awards prior year

vs. day of awards prior year Significant growth driven by substantial lifts from Roku (+1502%) and Amazon Fire (+362%)

and The 2018 BET Awards was the #1 most social cable awards show year-to-date with 2.1M mentions (Nielsen Social, 6/24/18), beating out the heavily talked about World Cup games.

Black Girls Rock! 2018*******

Black Girls Rock! 2018 was watched by 4.2MM viewers 2+ and 1.6MM adults 18-49 on its premiere night (reach based on 1-minute qualifier, BET+ BETHer)

(reach based on 1-minute qualifier, BET+ BETHer) Across its 2-net simulcast, Black Girls Rock! 2018 premiere had DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS versus last year’s installment: UP +23% in P18-49 Cvg Rtg (.515 vs. .418), UP +59% in total viewers IMPS (1.3MM P2+ vs. 801K P2+)

BET posts impressive digital and social growth

FY2018 to date BET had 249.5M streams across O&O site and apps, up 14% versus the same time period in FY2017. ( Source: Adobe SiteCatalyst Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018)

across O&O site and apps, versus the same time period in FY2017. ( FY2018 to date BET had 837M streams across Social Platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) up 153% versus the same time period in FY2017. ( Source: Domo Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018) BET YouTube subscribers growth is +141% vs December 2017, with 804k subs currently. BET produced its best performing digital original series ever! 9 episodes of Excess with Pio generated over 15M total social views to date (10.3M views on YT and 26.7M minutes watched) ( Source: YouTube Analytics, TubularLab Video views 2018 to date)

across Social Platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) versus the same time period in FY2017. ( FY2018 to date BET had 640.4M minutes watched across Social Platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) up 353% versus the same time period in FY2017. (Source: Domo Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018)

*Source: Nielsen (StarMedia Reports) | Live + Same Day | FY17 Q3 thru FY18 Q4 YTD (3/27/17-9/4/18) | P18-49 Cvg Rtg/Share% on BET.

**Source: Nielsen (STARMEDIA Reports) | Live + Same Day (unless otherwise stated) | Measurement Period(s): 2017-18 BET Season (09/25/17-09/09/18) vs. YAGO and Historical Stat based on 2005-06 BET season (09/26/05 - 09/24/06) thru 2017-18 BET Season-to-date (09/25/17-09/09/18) by season based on the NHI Calendar | Total Day = BET Total Day (Mon-Sa 8a-4a/Su 9a-12a), All Other Cable Nets Total Day as expressed in Nielsen platforms | Ad-Supported Cable while all TV stats refer to Ad-Supported Cable and Broadcast | Exclude Kids, Sports, News Ad-Supported Cable Networks, along with Ad-Supported Cable Networks that do not program 50% of 24 Hour Total Day | General Market ranker stats are ¼ program based; and African-American ranker stats based on time period. | Growth stats based on Absolute Impressions Difference | All Ranked on Impressions (000)s. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

***Source: Nielsen (NPOWER & StarMedia Reports); Live + Same Day (unless otherwise stated). Measurement Period(s): 2017-18 BET Season (9/25/17-9/5/18) and Bobby Brown Story premiered on BET and BETHer Tue & Wed September 9/4-9/5/18. Competitive stat excludes repeats, movies, specials; Based on Cable. Primetime (Mon-Su 8p-11p). Ranked on Impressions (000)s. Reach based on Live + 3 across TBBS premiere week (9/3-9/9/18 to include premieres and encores across BET + BETHer, 1-Minute Qualifier). Social Stats Based On Nielsen Social Content Ratings Linear Metric 09/04/18-09/05/18 Across Facebook, Instagram & Twitter For Cable Primetime Excluding Sports. Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

****Source: The Nielsen Company (NPOWER Reports) | Live + Same Day Data Stream | 2017-18 BET Season (09/25/17-09/2/18)| Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Telecasts excluding repeats, sports, general drama, reality, and news | Ranked on Impressions (000)s.| Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

***** Source: Nielsen (NPOWER Reports) | Live + Same Day Data Stream | Cable Award Show historical data (P18-49) references: Measurement Period: CY02-CY18-to-Date by Year based on NHI Calendar (12/31/02-08/20/18)| Primetime Mon-Sun 8pm-11pm | All Cable Telecasts excluding repeats, sports, general drama, reality, and news | 14MM Reach based on a 1-Minute Qualifier (includes pre/post/main event across all simulcast nets on 6/24/18 to include BET, BETHer, Logo, MTV, MTV2, VH1, MTV Classic, and TV Land) | All Rankings on Impressions (000)s.| Social based on Nielsen Social Content Ratings, linear metrics (cable specials only, live/new). *1/1/18-8/20/18 excluding Instagram owned data and news/sports specials. | Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

****** Source: Social based on Nielsen Social Content Ratings, linear metrics. *1/1/18-6/24/18 excluding Instagram owned data. Digital based on Adobe Analytics, day of BET Awards and period of BET Experience, Awards/Experience content only across all platforms. Data retrieved 6/25/2018. “Same weekend” last year in reference to full BET Experience time period.

******* Source: Nielsen (NPOWER & StarMedia Reports). Live + Same Day (unless otherwise stated). Black Girls Rock 2018 aired on 09/09/18, 8pm-10:30pm across BET + BETHer. Reach based on simulcast across BET & BETher with a 1-minute qualifier. Highest Rated in 2 Years (based on Total Viewers since 2015). 2017 EDAC on BET & BETher(801K P2+). #1 Among AA Demos based on Ad-supported cable (AA P2+, AA P18-49, AA P18-34, AA P25-54) on Sunday 9/9/18 (8pm-10:30pm); Time-Period based report. Engagement = Length of Tune Program Report for P18+ (across Black Girls Rock! Historical Premieres on BET: 2010 (11/7/10); 2011 (11/6/11); 2012 (11/4/12); 2013 (11/3/13); 2015 (4/5/15); 2016 (4/5/16); 2017 (8/22/17) and 2018 (9/9/18). Median Income Based on P18-49. Social based on Nielsen Social Content Ratings linear metric 9/9/18, ranked for Total Interactions excluding Sports. Subject to qualifications which will be supplied upon request.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B ), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER (formerly CENTRIC), a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005953/en/