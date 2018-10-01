BET Networks : Reigns as the #1 Cable Entertainment Network in Growth Year-over-Year for the 2017-2018 Season Among P18-49 and Millennials 18-34

BET Networks, (a subsidiary of Viacom Inc., NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB), is
closing out Fiscal Year 2018 on an upward streak of five consecutive
quarters of year-over-year growth (P18-49)!* This fiscal year BET is
claiming a colossal amount of #1 rankings! BET is the #1 cable
entertainment network in growth Y-o-Y for the 2017-2018 season among
adults 18-49** and #1 in growth Y-o-Y on ALL TV (Cable and
Broadcast) among the coveted Millennial Women 18-34 demo this
Season.** The top 20 cable network is also #1 in Growth Y-o-Y on
ALL Cable among Millennials 18-34 this Season.** From the ratings
success of “The Bobby Brown Story” that reached 13.4 Million total
viewers +2 and in its premiere week crushing the competition as the #1
Cable Program among African-Americans 18-49 of the 2017-18 Season***
to the stellar “Black Girls Rock!” Awards that was its highest since
2015, scoring double-digit gains versus last year, BET Networks is on
fire!
BET continues to dominate on digital, BET’s O&O site and apps are up 14%
versus the same time period in FY2017 (Source: Adobe
SiteCatalyst Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018) and
across social platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) BET is up
153% versus the same time period in FY2017 (Source: Domo Oct
2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018).
Check out how BET rose to the top in 2018 below:
BET Closes 2018 with Resilient Ratings Growth*
-
BET is one of the few nets reporting ratings upswing amid a
challenging TV environment, with 5 quarters of consecutive
year-over-year gains (P18-49) since 2017:
FY17 Q4: +28%, FY18
Q1: +16%, FY18 Q2: +8%, FY18 Q3: +23%, FY18 Q4 YTD: +5%
BET Remains the #1 destination on Cable among
African Americans across Key Demos**
-
BET ends as #1 in Growth Y-o-Y on All Cable among P18-49 of
the 2017/18 Season
-
BET in 2017/18 Season is up +14% ratings growth & +20% share
growth vs. Year Ago! P18-49
-
BET is the #1 Cable Net for 13 consecutive seasons among African-American
Adults 18+ (2005-06 Season thru 2017-18 Season).
-
BET is the #1 Cable Net of the 2017-18 Season in total day
among African-American Adults 18-49.
-
BET is the #1 Cable Net of the 2017-18 Season in total day
across Key AA demos this Season:
-
Key AA Demos include AA P18-49, AA P25-54, AA P18+, AA P2+, AA
Teens 12-17, AA Millennials P18-34, AA P35+, and AA P50+
-
BET is the #1 TV Net of the 2017-18 Season among African-American
Millennials 18-34.
BET within its target demo, a top 20 cable net
(P18-49) while a top 15 cable net among Millennials P18-34**
-
BET is a top 20 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Target
Demo, P18-49 (#16).
-
BET is a top 15 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Women
18-49 (#13).
-
BET is a top 15 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Millennials
P18-34 (#11).
-
BET is a top 10 cable net of 2017-18 Season in total day among Millennial
Women 18-34 (#9).
BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story” Is the #1 Cable
Program among African-Americans 18-49 of the 2017/18 Season***
-
“The Bobby Brown Story” was watched by 13.4MM total viewers 2+ and
6.0MM Adults 18-49 viewers in its premiere week (Live + 3,
premieres and encores, 1-min qualifier)
-
BET has the #1 Cable Program among AA P18-49 for 2
consecutive seasons (#1 in 2016-17 Season: New Edition)
-
BET has the #1 Cable Program among Adult Women 18-49 for
the 2-night event (9/4-9/5/18)!
-
With “The Bobby Brown Story”, BET ranked as the #1 Social
Cable Primetime TV Network For 2 consecutive nights, totaling to
889K Social Media Interactions.
BET dominates the tent pole arena with top
rankings
-
BET has 3 out of the top 5 cable awards shows this season (FY18) among
ALL Adults 18-49, more than any other cable net in the top 5: BET
Awards 2018 (BET): 1.6MM (#1), BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 (BET): 992K
(#3) and Soul Train Awards 2017 (BET): 787K (#4)****
BET Awards 2018*****
-
BET Awards 2018 Event Night reached 14MM Viewers and 6.2MM P18-49 (includes
pre/post/main event across all simulcast nets on 6/24/18)
-
#1 Cable Award Show (P18-49) for the 4th
consecutive year
-
#1 Cable Award Show (AA P18-49) for the 17th
consecutive year
-
#1 Ad-supported cable show Premiere Day (P18-49) for 11 Years
Straight
BET Awards Social Digital Highlights******
-
BET Awards and BET Experience content on BET.com saw an increase of
+29% in page views vs. same weekend last year
-
Unique Visitors for BET Awards content on iOS and Android was up
+60% vs. day of awards prior year
-
Video Views across BET’s Apps and Connected Devices grew +595% vs.
day of awards prior year
-
Significant growth driven by substantial lifts from Roku (+1502%) and
Amazon Fire (+362%)
-
The 2018 BET Awards was the #1 most social cable awards show
year-to-date with 2.1M mentions (Nielsen Social, 6/24/18),
beating out the heavily talked about World Cup games.
Black Girls Rock! 2018*******
-
Black Girls Rock! 2018 was watched by 4.2MM viewers 2+ and 1.6MM
adults 18-49 on its premiere night (reach based on 1-minute
qualifier, BET+ BETHer)
-
Across its 2-net simulcast, Black Girls Rock! 2018 premiere had
DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS versus last year’s installment: UP +23%
in P18-49 Cvg Rtg (.515 vs. .418), UP +59%
in total viewers IMPS (1.3MM P2+ vs. 801K P2+)
BET posts impressive digital and social growth
-
FY2018 to date BET had 249.5M streams across O&O site and apps, up
14% versus the same time period in FY2017. (Source: Adobe
SiteCatalyst Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018)
-
FY2018 to date BET had 837M streams across Social Platforms
(Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) up 153% versus the same
time period in FY2017. (Source: Domo Oct 2016- Aug 2017 vs. Oct
2017- Aug 2018)
-
BET YouTube subscribers growth is +141% vs December 2017,
with 804k subs currently.
-
BET produced its best performing digital original series ever! 9
episodes of Excess with Pio generated over 15M total social
views to date (10.3M views on YT and 26.7M minutes watched) (Source:
YouTube Analytics, TubularLab Video views 2018 to date)
-
FY2018 to date BET had 640.4M minutes watched across Social
Platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter) up 353%
versus the same time period in FY2017. (Source: Domo Oct 2016- Aug
2017 vs. Oct 2017- Aug 2018)
About BET Networks
BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B ), is the
nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and
public affairs television programming for the African-American audience.
The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be
seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom,
sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant
African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business
extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black
entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER (formerly CENTRIC), a
24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET
Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home
Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile,
which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices;
and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.
