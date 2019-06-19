BET Networks : Unveils Inaugural Social Impact Conference, META Convened By BET Networks :
06/19/2019 | 06:26pm EDT
TODAY’S MOST INFLUENTIAL STRATEGIC THOUGHT-LEADERS ACROSS MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT, AND TECHNOLOGY TO GATHER AND EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO POSITIVELY IMPACT THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY
TYLER PERRY, QUEEN LATIFAH, DJ KHALED, LEE DANIELS, CHARLES KING, REV. AL SHARPTON, JEMELE HILL, DONNA BRAZILE, HILL HARPER, CHARLES PHILLIPS, YUSEF SALAAM, AND MORE SCHEDULED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TWO-DAY EVENT IN LOS ANGELES
#META4CHANGE
BET Networks, a unit of Viacom Media Networks (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), announces inaugural social impact conference, META (Media, Entertainment and Technology Alliance) Convened by BET Networks, to explore how the most influential people and platforms across these sectors can work together to positively impact outcomes for the African-American community. The two-day invitation-only event will take place Thursday, June 20 and Friday June 21 in Los Angeles as the lead up to BET’s annual BET Experience and BET Awards. META Convened by BET Networks will convene some of today’s top leading thought leaders from across sectors to explore opportunities for long-term impact.
“BET Networks is uniquely positioned to convene thought leaders from across sectors for this timely dialogue about the power of media, entertainment and technology to positively impact the African American community,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “The BET Awards weekend is the optimal time to bring together the vast array of talent, executives, academics and non-profit leaders that we have assembled for this high-impact convening. We are taking on these issues in a way that no other brand can.”
Renowned creator, producer, entrepreneur Tyler Perry, to kick-off the conferenceas its opening speaker.
Full list of participants include:
Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
Angela Rye, CEO, Impact Strategies, Political Analyst, CNN & NPR
Barron Witherspoon, Global VP, Industry Affairs & Corporate Race Initiative, Procter & Gamble
Beverly Bond, Founder + CEO, Black Girls Rock!
Brittany Packnett, Activist + Educator + Writer
Charles King, Founder + CEO, MACRO
Charles Phillips, Founder + CEO, Infor
Derrick Johnson, President + CEO, NAACP
DJ Khaled, DJ + Producer
Donna Brazile, Political Strategist
Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP and COO, NA Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever
Hill Harper, Actor + Activist
Jemele Hill, Staff Writer, The Atlantic + Host, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” Podcast
Lee Daniels, Film + Television Writer, Director, Producer
Louis Carr, President of Media Sales, BET Networks
Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion Strategy, Viacom
Mary Schmidt Campbell, President, Spelman College
Michael A. Strautmanis, Chief Engagement Officer, The Barack Obama Foundation
Michael Smith, Executive Director, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance
Morgan DeBaun, Founder + CEO, Blavity Inc.
Nischelle Turner, Correspondent, Entertainment Tonight
Queen Latifah, Actor + Producer
Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color of Change
Ron Williams, Former Chairman & CEO, AETNA + Author, Learning to Lead
Scott Mills, President, BET Networks
Shaun Harper, Executive Director, USC Race and Equity Center
Stefanie Brown James, Co-Founder + Senior Advisor, The Collective
Steve Pamon, COO, Parkwood Entertainment
Tyler Perry, Actor + Playwright + Filmmaker + Comedian
Yusef Salaam, Member of The Exonerated Central Park Five
*All names subject to change.
Procter & Gamble is the presenting sponsor of the META Convened by BET Networks Luncheon.
META Convened by BET Networks is a private event, but portions of the conference will be made available on BET’s social platforms and by using the official hashtag #META4CHANGE.
