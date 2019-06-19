BET Networks : Unveils Inaugural Social Impact Conference, META Convened By BET Networks :

TODAY’S MOST INFLUENTIAL STRATEGIC THOUGHT-LEADERS ACROSS MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT, AND TECHNOLOGY TO GATHER AND EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO POSITIVELY IMPACT THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY

BET Networks, a unit of Viacom Media Networks (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), announces inaugural social impact conference, META (Media, Entertainment and Technology Alliance) Convened by BET Networks, to explore how the most influential people and platforms across these sectors can work together to positively impact outcomes for the African-American community. The two-day invitation-only event will take place Thursday, June 20 and Friday June 21 in Los Angeles as the lead up to BET’s annual BET Experience and BET Awards. META Convened by BET Networks will convene some of today’s top leading thought leaders from across sectors to explore opportunities for long-term impact.

“BET Networks is uniquely positioned to convene thought leaders from across sectors for this timely dialogue about the power of media, entertainment and technology to positively impact the African American community,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “The BET Awards weekend is the optimal time to bring together the vast array of talent, executives, academics and non-profit leaders that we have assembled for this high-impact convening. We are taking on these issues in a way that no other brand can.”

Renowned creator, producer, entrepreneur Tyler Perry, to kick-off the conference as its opening speaker.

Full list of participants include:

Al Sharpton , Founder, National Action Network

, Founder, National Action Network Angela Rye , CEO, Impact Strategies, Political Analyst, CNN & NPR

, CEO, Impact Strategies, Political Analyst, CNN & NPR Barron Witherspoon , Global VP, Industry Affairs & Corporate Race Initiative, Procter & Gamble

, Global VP, Industry Affairs & Corporate Race Initiative, Procter & Gamble Beverly Bond , Founder + CEO, Black Girls Rock!

, Founder + CEO, Black Girls Rock! Brittany Packnett , Activist + Educator + Writer

, Activist + Educator + Writer Charles King , Founder + CEO, MACRO

, Founder + CEO, MACRO Charles Phillips , Founder + CEO, Infor

, Founder + CEO, Infor Derrick Johnson , President + CEO, NAACP

, President + CEO, NAACP DJ Khaled , DJ + Producer

, DJ + Producer Donna Brazile , Political Strategist

, Political Strategist Esi Eggleston Bracey , EVP and COO, NA Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever

, EVP and COO, NA Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever Hill Harper , Actor + Activist

, Actor + Activist Jemele Hill , Staff Writer, The Atlantic + Host, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” Podcast

, Staff Writer, The Atlantic + Host, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” Podcast Jim Shelton , Education Expert

, Education Expert Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director, Advancement Project

Executive Director, Advancement Project Khalil Muhammad , Harvard Kennedy School

, Harvard Kennedy School Lauryn Ogbechie , Director, Education Partnerships, Facebook

, Director, Education Partnerships, Facebook Lee Daniels , Film + Television Writer, Director, Producer

, Film + Television Writer, Director, Producer Louis Carr , President of Media Sales, BET Networks

, President of Media Sales, BET Networks Marva Smalls , EVP, Global Head of Inclusion Strategy, Viacom

, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion Strategy, Viacom Mary Schmidt Campbell , President, Spelman College

, President, Spelman College Michael A. Strautmanis , Chief Engagement Officer, The Barack Obama Foundation

, Chief Engagement Officer, The Barack Obama Foundation Michael Smith , Executive Director, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance

, Executive Director, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Morgan DeBaun , Founder + CEO, Blavity Inc.

, Founder + CEO, Blavity Inc. Nischelle Turner , Correspondent, Entertainment Tonight

, Correspondent, Entertainment Tonight Queen Latifah , Actor + Producer

, Actor + Producer Rashad Robinson , Executive Director, Color of Change

, Executive Director, Color of Change Ron Williams , Former Chairman & CEO, AETNA + Author, Learning to Lead

, Former Chairman & CEO, AETNA + Author, Learning to Lead Scott Mills , President, BET Networks

, President, BET Networks Shaun Harper , Executive Director, USC Race and Equity Center

, Executive Director, USC Race and Equity Center Stefanie Brown James , Co-Founder + Senior Advisor, The Collective

, Co-Founder + Senior Advisor, The Collective Steve Pamon , COO, Parkwood Entertainment

, COO, Parkwood Entertainment Tyler Perry , Actor + Playwright + Filmmaker + Comedian

, Actor + Playwright + Filmmaker + Comedian Yusef Salaam, Member of The Exonerated Central Park Five

*All names subject to change.

Procter & Gamble is the presenting sponsor of the META Convened by BET Networks Luncheon.

META Convened by BET Networks is a private event, but portions of the conference will be made available on BET’s social platforms and by using the official hashtag #META4CHANGE.

