BET Networks : Unveils Inaugural Social Impact Conference, META Convened By BET Networks :

06/19/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

TODAY’S MOST INFLUENTIAL STRATEGIC THOUGHT-LEADERS ACROSS MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT, AND TECHNOLOGY TO GATHER AND EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO POSITIVELY IMPACT THE AFRICAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY

----

TYLER PERRY, QUEEN LATIFAH, DJ KHALED, LEE DANIELS, CHARLES KING, REV. AL SHARPTON, JEMELE HILL, DONNA BRAZILE, HILL HARPER, CHARLES PHILLIPS, YUSEF SALAAM, AND MORE SCHEDULED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TWO-DAY EVENT IN LOS ANGELES

#META4CHANGE

BET Networks, a unit of Viacom Media Networks (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), announces inaugural social impact conference, META (Media, Entertainment and Technology Alliance) Convened by BET Networks, to explore how the most influential people and platforms across these sectors can work together to positively impact outcomes for the African-American community. The two-day invitation-only event will take place Thursday, June 20 and Friday June 21 in Los Angeles as the lead up to BET’s annual BET Experience and BET Awards. META Convened by BET Networks will convene some of today’s top leading thought leaders from across sectors to explore opportunities for long-term impact.

“BET Networks is uniquely positioned to convene thought leaders from across sectors for this timely dialogue about the power of media, entertainment and technology to positively impact the African American community,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “The BET Awards weekend is the optimal time to bring together the vast array of talent, executives, academics and non-profit leaders that we have assembled for this high-impact convening. We are taking on these issues in a way that no other brand can.”

Renowned creator, producer, entrepreneur Tyler Perry, to kick-off the conference as its opening speaker.

Full list of participants include:

  • Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
  • Angela Rye, CEO, Impact Strategies, Political Analyst, CNN & NPR
  • Barron Witherspoon, Global VP, Industry Affairs & Corporate Race Initiative, Procter & Gamble
  • Beverly Bond, Founder + CEO, Black Girls Rock!
  • Brittany Packnett, Activist + Educator + Writer
  • Charles King, Founder + CEO, MACRO
  • Charles Phillips, Founder + CEO, Infor
  • Derrick Johnson, President + CEO, NAACP
  • DJ Khaled, DJ + Producer
  • Donna Brazile, Political Strategist
  • Esi Eggleston Bracey, EVP and COO, NA Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever
  • Hill Harper, Actor + Activist
  • Jemele Hill, Staff Writer, The Atlantic + Host, “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” Podcast
  • Jim Shelton, Education Expert
  • Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director, Advancement Project
  • Khalil Muhammad, Harvard Kennedy School
  • Lauryn Ogbechie, Director, Education Partnerships, Facebook
  • Lee Daniels, Film + Television Writer, Director, Producer
  • Louis Carr, President of Media Sales, BET Networks
  • Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion Strategy, Viacom
  • Mary Schmidt Campbell, President, Spelman College
  • Michael A. Strautmanis, Chief Engagement Officer, The Barack Obama Foundation
  • Michael Smith, Executive Director, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance
  • Morgan DeBaun, Founder + CEO, Blavity Inc.
  • Nischelle Turner, Correspondent, Entertainment Tonight
  • Queen Latifah, Actor + Producer
  • Rashad Robinson, Executive Director, Color of Change
  • Ron Williams, Former Chairman & CEO, AETNA + Author, Learning to Lead
  • Scott Mills, President, BET Networks
  • Shaun Harper, Executive Director, USC Race and Equity Center
  • Stefanie Brown James, Co-Founder + Senior Advisor, The Collective
  • Steve Pamon, COO, Parkwood Entertainment
  • Tyler Perry, Actor + Playwright + Filmmaker + Comedian
  • Yusef Salaam, Member of The Exonerated Central Park Five

*All names subject to change.

Procter & Gamble is the presenting sponsor of the META Convened by BET Networks Luncheon.

META Convened by BET Networks is a private event, but portions of the conference will be made available on BET’s social platforms and by using the official hashtag #META4CHANGE.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER (formerly CENTRIC), a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

ABOUT VIACOM

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
