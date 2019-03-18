BET News Presents: “AMERICAN INJUSTICE: A BET TOWN HALL” Hosted by Soledad O'Brien Sunday, March 24 at 9PM ET/PT Exclusively on BET

BET News presents “AMERICAN INJUSTICE: A BET TOWN HALL.”
Hosted and moderated by award-winning broadcast journalist, Soledad
O’Brien, this critical and timely primetime special brings together
some of the most influential voices in Congress to explore the future of
criminal justice reform in America. The panel of political heavyweights
includes presidential candidates Senator Cory Booker and Senator
Kamala Harris, and other key members of the Congressional Black
Caucus (CBC) including Rep. Karen Bass (CBC Chair), and
Rep. Val Demings. This one-hour special speaks to the
stark racial disparities that plague America’s criminal justice system
and offers solutions. The town hall event airs Sunday, March 24 at
9:00 PM ET/PT on BET.
L-R: (host) Soledad O'Brien, Senator Kamala Harris, Representative Val Demings, Senator Cory Booker, Representative Karen Bass (Bennett Raglin, GETTY Images)
“BET Networks is committed to bringing conversations and stories of
systemic issues of race and justice across our nation to light through
platforms like our powerful ‘Finding Justice’ series, our upcoming
leadership symposium and this important ‘American Injustice’ town hall
conversation in partnership with members of the Congressional Black
Caucus,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “We are taking
this on in a way no other brand and network can. We look forward to
taking the conversation beyond our screens and into action as we work
towards addressing and telling the untold stories of transgressions to
Black Americans.”
In America there are currently over 2 million people locked up in jail
or prison and more than 4 million under correctional supervision, and
America’s crisis of mass incarceration disproportionately impacts black
and brown communities. In December, President Trump signed into law the
“First Step Act” aimed at reforming some of the sentencing disparities
in America’s Criminal justice system. While the bill is a “first step”
toward reform, there is still much more work to be done.
In addition to the “First Step Act,” this BET Town Hall examines several
other issues in the Criminal Justice system still in urgent need of
reform including juvenile justice and the school-to-prison pipeline, the
cash bail system that too often preys on low-income minorities and a
probation/parole system that in too many cases works as a system to
re-incarcerate offenders. This BET News special addresses these issues
and offers tools to empower people to advocate for criminal justice
reform at the local level, in their communities. To drive audience
engagement and give context to the issues discussed, clips of BET’s
original docuseries “Finding Justice” will be included throughout
the special.
Tune in Sunday, March 24 starting at 8:00 PM ET
to a new episode of “Finding Justice” focusing on voter
suppression, followed by “AMERICAN INJUSTICE: A BET TOWN HALL,”
at 9:00 PM ET/PT and be part of this crucial conversation by
socializing your thoughts with the hashtag #FindingJusticeBET
