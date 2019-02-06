Cinnabon : and Paramount Home Media Are Treating Fans to the Ultimate Valentine's Night In

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnabon® , iconic bakery and purveyor of craveable cinnamon rolls, announced today they are working with Paramount Home Media to treat 100 lucky fans to the ultimate Valentine's Day celebration pack. The pack will feature a Cinnabon gift box complete with a heart-shaped CinnaPack filled with nine irresistible MiniBon™ rolls and digital codes for two iconic romantic comedies: "How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and "Failure to Launch."

"We want to spread the love - and the frosting! - and there's no better way than with our baked with love heart-shaped CinnaPacks," said Megan Greene, director of marketing at Cinnabon. "Whether celebrating with a special someone or group of friends, we're thrilled to offer our fans the opportunity to treat themselves to a cozy night in with our ooey-gooey 'bons and some light-hearted love stories."

To win the prize pack, fans can enter at Cinnabon.com/Valentines-Day-Sweeps starting today. On February 11, 100 lucky fans will be selected to enjoy their own romantic comedy double feature and mouth-watering cinnamon rolls. Packs will be shipped to winners' doorsteps just in time for the holiday. To ensure even more fans have the chance to snuggle up with a favorite film, 900 additional winners will receive a digital code for one of the selected movies.

Those that don't win the prize pack can still enjoy their favorite cinnamon rolls and films this season. The heart-shaped CinnaPacks are available for purchase now at Cinnabon bakeries nationwide and available to order online for the sweetest overnight delivery surprise. Guests can visit Cinnabon.com/locations to find their closest bakery or Cinnabon.com/gifting to order a gift box for overnight delivery. For those planning an office celebration, get-together with loved ones, or hosting a night in, you can supply the sweets with Cinnabon catering at Cinnabon.com/Catering.

To enjoy fan-favorite Paramount Home Media releases, head to https://www.paramount.com/movies/home-media to download.

