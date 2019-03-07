Comedy Central : and Superfly Bring Comedy Central : Presents Clusterfest Back to San Francisco with Its Most Diverse Lineup to Date

THREE-DAY FESTIVAL WILL FEATURE A-LIST AND RISING COMEDY TALENT, TOP-TIER MUSICAL ACTS, LIVE PODCASTS AND EXCLUSIVE ‘FIRST AND ONLY’ PERFORMANCES JUNE 21-23, 2019

Comedy and Musical Performances Include John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, My Favorite Murder, Issa Rae, The Roots, Ilana Glazer, Jonathan Van Ness & Friends, Lovett or Leave It, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Peretti, Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, Tig Notaro, Whitney Cummings, Comedy Bang! Bang! with Scott Aukerman, Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious, Anthony Jeselnik and More

Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, Superfly, the founders behind Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands co-producer Another Planet Entertainment, announced today the initial lineup for the return of Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest, a three-day comedy and music festival now in its third year. Clusterfest will feature its most diverse lineup to date with top-tier talent, more emerging comics, music and musical comedy, podcasts and live reads. Must-see performances include John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Issa Rae, Ilana Glazer, The Roots, Lovett or Leave It and My Favorite Murder, one of the most successful podcasts in the country. From Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23, Clusterfest will take place in the heart of San Francisco at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Loyalty pre-sale tickets will be available to returning Clusterfest patrons Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT. General admission three-day and VIP on-sale starts Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. PT. All tickets are available exclusively at www.clusterfest.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005192/en/

Clusterfest 2019 Line Up (Graphic: Business Wire)

Clusterfest is the place to see some of the biggest names in comedy, rising stars that are soon to be household names, and exclusive “first and only” fan experiences like live podcast recordings, immersive attractions from television’s most beloved comedy shows, and live reads like Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: with drag queens Trixie Mattel, Katya, and Peaches Christ. As with previous years, fans can expect jaw-dropping surprises to be unveiled leading up to and at the three-day festival, including additional headliners and performances.

“We’re excited to share today’s lineup that reflects the diversity of comedy across stand up, podcasts and live reads, paired with musical performances,” said Jonas Larsen, Executive Vice President, Talent and Development for Comedy Central. “Clusterfest continues to deliver a one of a kind festival experience you can’t find anywhere else.”

“Clusterfest is about presenting the breadth of comedy and music in a way that easily lends itself to discovering something new and entertaining, and this year’s stacked lineup does just that,” said Chris Sampson, EVP of Programming, Superfly. “We’re beyond excited to return this year with more top-tier and emerging talent and can’t wait to unveil even more leading up to the festival weekend.”

Once again, Clusterfest has partnered with several local nonprofits, including America Scores, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco (Tenderloin Clubhouse) and United Playaz. A portion of all festival ticket sales will be donated to each organization to help support their causes in the San Francisco community.

Clusterfest has also teamed up with the renowned SF Sketchfest as a programming partner for a select number of comedic performances.

Three-day general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. PT exclusively via www.clusterfest.com. Three-day general admission starts at $219.50, VIP starts at $584.50 and Platinum, which is new for 2019, is $1,250. Single day tickets will be available Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Single day admission starts at $89 and single day VIP starts at $224.50. Clusterfest is also offering a layaway payment plan for all ticket types that allows fans the option to purchase tickets now and pay later by splitting the purchase into multiple payments over time.

Facebook: @Clusterfest

Twitter: @Clusterfest

Instagram: @Clusterfest

YouTube: @Clusterfest

About Comedy Central

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere, wherever and whenever they want to laugh. With a global reach of more than 300 million households in over 150 countries, Comedy Central features award-winning late-night, sketch, scripted and animated series, along with stand-up specials and series Connecting with comedy fans through multiple touchpoints, Comedy Central also produces nationwide stand-up events and festivals, boasts a Grammy® Award-winning record label (Comedy Central Records), is a leading provider of comedy content for voice assistants, produces and curates a Global Podcast Network, and operates Comedy Central Radio on SiriusXM (Channel 95). In addition, Comedy Central’s category-leading branded gaming and licensing contribute to one of the most successful home entertainment divisions in the industry. For up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs, visit Comedy Central’s press site at press.cc.com and follow us on Twitter at @ComedyCentralPR for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

About Superfly

Superfly is on a mission to shape how the world plays and connects through shared experience. Founded in 1996, Superfly’s expertise is bringing people together at the intersection of culture and commerce through iconic live experiences like Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands, Clusterfest, and Grandoozy as well as for some of the most recognized brands in the world. Superfly’s creative and strategic offering helps brands like Citi, Intel and Google establish and raise their profile and navigate the cultural marketing landscape through programming, design, digital, social and experiential platforms. Superfly is headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco. Learn more at http://superf.ly/, and follow on Twitter @Superfly, Facebook www.facebook.com/superfly and Instagram @superflypresents.

About Another Planet Entertainment

Since 2003, Another Planet Entertainment (APE) has produced and promoted thousands of events with artists as diverse as Radiohead, Neil Young, Chance the Rapper, Daft Punk, Adele, The Weeknd, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Lorde, Metallica, Bruno Mars, twenty one pilots, Bruce Springsteen, Mumford & Sons, Paul McCartney and Kanye West. Named the Top Independent Promoter (U.S.) by Billboard Magazine in 2015 and 2016 and Top Promoter (Worldwide) in 2017, APE is the exclusive promoter for the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, the historic Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, The Independent in San Francisco, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys and operates a private events division, Another Planet Event Group. APE also produces three major annual festivals - Outside Lands (since 2008), Treasure Island Music Festival (since 2007) and Life Is Beautiful (since 2013) in Downtown Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.APEConcerts.com.

2019 Clusterfest Lineup

Comedy | Music + Music Comedy | Podcasts | Live Reads

John Mulaney

Patton Oswalt

My Favorite Murder

Issa Rae

The Roots

Lovett Or Leave It

Jonathan Van Ness & Friends

Ilana Glazer

Chelsea Peretti

Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle

Leslie Jones

Courtney Barnett

Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious

Anthony Jeselnik

Tig Notaro

Whitney Cummings

Comedy Bang! Bang! with Scott Aukerman

Girl Talk

Sinbad

Chris Redd

The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project

Japanese Breakfast

R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? With Adam Scott & Scott Aukerman

Amanda Seales

Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: Live Read

(w/ Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peaches Christ & Brickhouse)

Big Freedia

Vino Diesel with Adam Pally

Nicole Byer

Rory Scovel

Fortune Feimster

Todd Barry

Jaboukie Young-White

Disgraceland Podcast with Jake Brennan

Pen Pals with Daniel & Rory

Dan Finnerty & The Dan Band

Nick Thune

The Black Version

Chris DiStefano

Los Espookys with Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres

Soul Clap

Asian AF

Mac Sabbath

Langston Kerman

Matteo Lane

Quinta Brunson

Guy Branum

Sheng Wang

Catherine Cohen

Chad Daniels

Sean Patton

Petey DeAbreu

Earl Skakel

Dina Hashem

Rosebud Baker

Robin Tran

Daniel Van Kirk

Lenny Marcus

Comedy Central Presents: Up Next Stand Up + Variety

Mustache Harbor

DJ Dials

Plus more to be announced soon

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005192/en/