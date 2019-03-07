Comedy Central : and Superfly Bring Comedy Central : Presents Clusterfest Back to San Francisco with Its Most Diverse Lineup to Date

Comedy
Central, the #1 brand in comedy, Superfly,
the founders behind Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands
co-producer Another Planet Entertainment, announced today the initial
lineup for the return of Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest, a
three-day comedy and music festival now in its third year. Clusterfest
will feature its most diverse lineup to date with top-tier talent,
more emerging comics, music and musical comedy, podcasts and live reads.
Must-see performances include John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Issa Rae,
Ilana Glazer, The Roots, Lovett or Leave It and My Favorite Murder, one
of the most successful podcasts in the country. From Friday, June 21 to
Sunday, June 23, Clusterfest will take place in the heart of San
Francisco at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.
Loyalty pre-sale tickets will be available to returning Clusterfest
patrons Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT. General admission three-day and
VIP on-sale starts Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. PT. All tickets
are available exclusively at www.clusterfest.com.
Clusterfest is the place to see some of the biggest names in
comedy, rising stars that are soon to be household names, and exclusive
“first and only” fan experiences like live podcast recordings, immersive
attractions from television’s most beloved comedy shows, and live reads
like Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: with drag queens
Trixie Mattel, Katya, and Peaches Christ. As with previous years, fans
can expect jaw-dropping surprises to be unveiled leading up to and at
the three-day festival, including additional headliners and performances.
“We’re excited to share today’s lineup that reflects the diversity of
comedy across stand up, podcasts and live reads, paired with musical
performances,” said Jonas Larsen, Executive Vice President, Talent and
Development for Comedy Central. “Clusterfest continues to deliver
a one of a kind festival experience you can’t find anywhere else.”
“Clusterfest is about presenting the breadth of comedy and music
in a way that easily lends itself to discovering something new and
entertaining, and this year’s stacked lineup does just that,” said Chris
Sampson, EVP of Programming, Superfly. “We’re beyond excited to return
this year with more top-tier and emerging talent and can’t wait to
unveil even more leading up to the festival weekend.”
Once again, Clusterfest has partnered with several local
nonprofits, including America Scores, Boys & Girls Clubs of San
Francisco (Tenderloin Clubhouse) and United Playaz. A portion of all
festival ticket sales will be donated to each organization to help
support their causes in the San Francisco community.
Clusterfest has also teamed up with the renowned SF Sketchfest
as a programming partner for a select number of comedic performances.
Three-day general admission, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available Monday,
March 11 at 10 a.m. PT exclusively via www.clusterfest.com.
Three-day general admission starts at $219.50, VIP starts at $584.50 and
Platinum, which is new for 2019, is $1,250. Single day tickets will be
available Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Single day admission
starts at $89 and single day VIP starts at $224.50. Clusterfest is also
offering a layaway payment plan for all ticket types that allows fans
the option to purchase tickets now and pay later by splitting the
purchase into multiple payments over time.
2019 Clusterfest Lineup
Comedy | Music + Music Comedy
| Podcasts | Live Reads
John Mulaney
Patton Oswalt
My Favorite Murder
Issa Rae
The Roots
Lovett Or Leave It
Jonathan Van Ness & Friends
Ilana Glazer
Chelsea Peretti
Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle
Leslie Jones
Courtney Barnett
Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious
Anthony Jeselnik
Tig Notaro
Whitney Cummings
Comedy Bang! Bang! with Scott Aukerman
Girl Talk
Sinbad
Chris Redd
The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project
Japanese Breakfast
R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? With Adam Scott & Scott Aukerman
Amanda Seales
Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: Live Read
(w/ Trixie
Mattel, Katya, Peaches Christ & Brickhouse)
Big Freedia
Vino Diesel with Adam Pally
Nicole Byer
Rory Scovel
Fortune Feimster
Todd Barry
Jaboukie Young-White
Disgraceland Podcast with Jake Brennan
Pen Pals with Daniel & Rory
Dan Finnerty & The Dan Band
Nick Thune
The Black Version
Chris DiStefano
Los Espookys with Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres
Soul Clap
Asian AF
Mac Sabbath
Langston Kerman
Matteo Lane
Quinta Brunson
Guy Branum
Sheng Wang
Catherine Cohen
Chad Daniels
Sean Patton
Petey DeAbreu
Earl Skakel
Dina Hashem
Rosebud Baker
Robin Tran
Daniel Van Kirk
Lenny Marcus
Comedy Central Presents: Up Next Stand Up + Variety
Mustache Harbor
DJ Dials
Plus more to be announced soon
