MTV Unveils First Look of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings'

0
04/02/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

New series launches Monday, June 24

MTV’s docuseries, “The Hills: New Beginnings,” will make its highly-anticipated debut on Monday, June 24th. Based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success. “The Hills: New Beginnings” will premiere in the U.S. before rolling out globally across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

FIRST LOOK HERE

Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton will join original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port for the return of the iconic series “The Hills: New Beginnings.” Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the series.

For more information and exclusive content, follow “The Hills: New Beginnings” on FacebookInstagram and Twitter and join the discussion in our Facebook Group!

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.

ABOUT MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit that produces new and reimagined content for SVOD and linear platforms based on MTV’s library of over 200+ youth titles and franchises.


© Business Wire 2019
