MTV Unveils First Look of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings'

MTV’s docuseries, “The Hills: New Beginnings,” will make its
highly-anticipated debut on Monday, June 24th.
Based on the series that changed the reality TV landscape, the much
buzzed about show will reunite original cast members and add notable
newcomers, as they write their newest chapters in relationships, romance
and success. “The Hills: New Beginnings” will premiere in
the U.S. before rolling out globally across Viacom’s international
network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.
Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton will join original cast members
Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason
Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and
Whitney Port for the return of the iconic series “The Hills: New
Beginnings.” Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will
also appear in the series.
“The Hills: New Beginnings” is produced by MTV and Evolution Media.
