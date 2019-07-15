MTV : and Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, the Grammy® Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum Artist and Business Mogul, Announce the Epic Return of “Making the Band” In 2020

The Super Team that revolutionized reality competition TV is back by popular demand

Global casting call begins today across all major social media platforms

Watch Diddy’s announcement video: here

MTV and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the entertainment titan responsible for the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists, are reuniting to discover the next breakout superstars in MTV’s “Making the Band.” The reality competition TV pioneer is bringing the iconic series back to MTV by popular demand. Earlier this week, Combs set off a social media firestorm by suggesting the idea of the show’s return and the demand was too loud to resist. “Making the Band” is set to bow on MTV in 2020.

“MTV and I are back together again!! ‘Making the Band’ is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We're going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it's next global superstars."

“We couldn't be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV,” said Nina L. Diaz, MTV’s President of Entertainment. “’Making the Band’ was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor – fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet.”

Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum entertainer Combs announced the news today revealing open call across all major social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, by uploading a video submission using #MTBCasting. Casting opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Contestants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to comply with the eligibility requirements and all rules.

MTV is also bringing on music performance app Smule to launch the “Making the Band” campaign, a first-of-its-kind feature offering fans a curated playlist of songs to choose from to create video auditions that can be shared across social media.

“Making the Band” first premiered on MTV in 2002 with Combs at the helm. The series quickly became a breakthrough concept in music and television that chronicled the real-life drama and intimate journeys of chart-topping musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang. Under Combs’ tutelage, MTV’s “Making the Band” changed the game for the music-competition genre, creating some of the most memorable and buzzed about moments in popular culture.

For more information and “Making The Band” updates, follow @MakingTheBand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Use #MakingTheBand to join the conversation. Visit www.smule.com for more info on the “Making the Band” campaign and start singing with Smule.

About MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios.

About Sean “Diddy” Combs:

Sean “Diddy” Combs, AKA Puff Daddy, started his career as the director of A&R at Uptown Records, where he was integral in launching the careers of Mary J. Blige and Jodeci. He later started his own label, Bad Boy Records, which has fostered talent that includes Mariah Carey, Method Man, Boyz II Men, Lil’ Kim and more. Combs’ solo music career began in 1997 with his first single, “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, quickly followed by a No. 1 debut album that has gone Platinum seven times. Over the course of his career, he has earned three Grammy Awards and ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year honor. As an executive producer and featured personality on the 2002 unscripted music series “Making the Band 2,” Combs was an innovator in the phenomenon of reality competition television. Combs also has become an established actor and executive producer in both film and television. He starred in the 2008 telefilm “A Raisin in the Sun,” for which he won an NAACP Award for Best Actor; and he executive-produced the Academy Award-winning documentary “Undefeated” and the Academy Award-nominated “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” He continues to apply the same drive and entrepreneurial spirit to his philanthropic work and political activism with Capital Prep Charter School. In 2016, Combs opened school in Harlem, advocating his lifelong commitment to supporting education and empowering future leaders. Most recently, he pledged $1 million to the acclaimed Capital Preparatory Schools network, announcing the charter has been approved to expand to a third location in the Bronx. He has supported organizations including the National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), the Boys & Girls Club and others that create opportunities for young people. Combs has expanded the scope of his music digital cable network Revolt by creating the Revolt Hip Hop Summit with AT&T to offer networking and performance opportunities for local artists as well as business skill development events. He also has served on the board of the Hip Hop Action Network and rallied millions of young people to register to vote during the 2008 election, through his Vote or Die project.

