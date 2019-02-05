MTV :'s Ratings Dominance Continues with Six Consecutive Quarters of YoY Prime Growth

MTV continues its ratings dominance with six consecutive quarters of YoY
prime growth marking its best streak in history with P18-34 and longest
run in 19 years with P18-49.
Additional highlights include:
-
Fastest growing network in prime among Top 40 Cable and Broadcast
networks:
-
+17% for P18-34
-
+22% for P18-49
-
#1 cable net in Total Day for P18-34
-
Top Unscripted Cable Series:
-
5 of the top 10 for P18-34
-
“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
-
“Teen Mom 2”
-
“Teen Mom OG”
-
“The Challenge”
-
“Ex on the Beach”
-
3 of the top 10 for P18-49
-
“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
-
“Teen Mom 2”
-
“Teen Mom OG”
-
Record high in streams:
Source: Nielsen, L3 data; CY18 1/1/18-12/30/18 unless noted; 6 qtrs
growth F4Q17-F1Q19; competitive ranks based on 000s; growth based on cvg
rtgs.
