MTV :'s Ratings Dominance Continues with Six Consecutive Quarters of YoY Prime Growth

MTV continues its ratings dominance with six consecutive quarters of YoY prime growth marking its best streak in history with P18-34 and longest run in 19 years with P18-49.

Additional highlights include:

Fastest growing network in prime among Top 40 Cable and Broadcast networks: +17% for P18-34 +22% for P18-49 #1 cable net in Total Day for P18-34

Top Unscripted Cable Series: 5 of the top 10 for P18-34 “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” “Teen Mom 2” “Teen Mom OG” “The Challenge” “Ex on the Beach” 3 of the top 10 for P18-49 “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” “Teen Mom 2” “Teen Mom OG” Record high in streams: Up +76% YoY (8B vs 4.5B)



About MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit that produces new and reimagined content for SVOD and linear platforms based on MTV’s library of over 200+ youth titles and franchises.

Source: Nielsen, L3 data; CY18 1/1/18-12/30/18 unless noted; 6 qtrs growth F4Q17-F1Q19; competitive ranks based on 000s; growth based on cvg rtgs.

