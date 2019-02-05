Log in
News Summary

MTV :'s Ratings Dominance Continues with Six Consecutive Quarters of YoY Prime Growth

02/05/2019

Best streak in MTV history with P18-34

MTV continues its ratings dominance with six consecutive quarters of YoY prime growth marking its best streak in history with P18-34 and longest run in 19 years with P18-49.

Additional highlights include:

  • Fastest growing network in prime among Top 40 Cable and Broadcast networks:
    • +17% for P18-34
    • +22% for P18-49
    • #1 cable net in Total Day for P18-34
  • Top Unscripted Cable Series:
    • 5 of the top 10 for P18-34
      • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
      • “Teen Mom 2”
      • “Teen Mom OG”
      • “The Challenge”
      • “Ex on the Beach”
    • 3 of the top 10 for P18-49
      • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
      • “Teen Mom 2”
      • “Teen Mom OG”
    • Record high in streams:
      • Up +76% YoY (8B vs 4.5B)

About MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit that produces new and reimagined content for SVOD and linear platforms based on MTV’s library of over 200+ youth titles and franchises.

Source: Nielsen, L3 data; CY18 1/1/18-12/30/18 unless noted; 6 qtrs growth F4Q17-F1Q19; competitive ranks based on 000s; growth based on cvg rtgs.


© Business Wire 2019
