MTV :'s Ratings Growth Continues With “Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club”

On the heels of MTV’s sixth consecutive quarter of prime growth – its
best streak in 19 years – last night’s premiere of “Lindsay Lohan’s
Beach Club” debuted as a top five new cable series in bcast ’19 to-date
(P18-34). The launch delivered triple digit growth across MTV’s key
demos.
Key demo stats
-
W35-49 (0.59 +269%)
-
W18-24 (0.52 +148%)
-
W25-34 (0.61 +49%)
In “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” Lohan returns to the spotlight as a
powerhouse entrepreneur with the launch of her new club in Mykonos,
Greece. “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” features Lohan’s creative partner
and trusted right-hand man, Panos Spentzos, who helps lead
her handpicked team of nightlife industry professionals. This elite
group of VIP bottle servers, hosts and bartenders come from the hottest
clubs around the U.S. and tasked with taking Lohan’s empire to the next
level.
The much buzzed about series airs Tuesdays at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. Sneak
peek to next
week’s episode here.
Source: Nielsen fast nationals; P18-49, LSD cvg rtgs unless otherwise
noted; P4W time period, Tues 8p-9p (12/10/18-1/6/19).
