VIACOM    VIAB

VIACOM (VIAB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 04:00:00 pm
29 USD   +1.01%
2018VIACOM : Taps Into Streaming
DJ
2018VIACOM : Expects Revenue Growth in 2019 -- 2nd Update
DJ
2018Viacom sets Netflix deal that augurs future strategy
RE
MTV :'s Ratings Growth Continues With “Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club”

01/09/2019 | 06:04pm EST

Top 5 New Cable Series Premiere Delivers Triple Digit Time Period Gains With Key Demos

On the heels of MTV’s sixth consecutive quarter of prime growth – its best streak in 19 years – last night’s premiere of “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” debuted as a top five new cable series in bcast ’19 to-date (P18-34). The launch delivered triple digit growth across MTV’s key demos.

Key demo stats

  • W35-49 (0.59 +269%)
  • W18-24 (0.52 +148%)
  • W25-34 (0.61 +49%)

In “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” Lohan returns to the spotlight as a powerhouse entrepreneur with the launch of her new club in Mykonos, Greece. “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” features Lohan’s creative partner and trusted right-hand man, Panos Spentzos, who helps lead her handpicked team of nightlife industry professionals. This elite group of VIP bottle servers, hosts and bartenders come from the hottest clubs around the U.S. and tasked with taking Lohan’s empire to the next level.

The much buzzed about series airs Tuesdays at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. Sneak peek to next week’s episode here.

About MTV

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit that produces new and reimagined content for SVOD and linear platforms based on MTV’s library of over 200+ youth titles and franchises.

Source: Nielsen fast nationals; P18-49, LSD cvg rtgs unless otherwise noted; P4W time period, Tues 8p-9p (12/10/18-1/6/19).


© Business Wire 2019
