Nickelodeon Brings SpongeBob SquarePants' Bikini Bottom to Life at Comic-Con International: San Diego July 18-21, 2019

Nickelodeon is celebrating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants by

inviting fans to enter into the world of Bikini Bottom at Comic-Con

International: San Diego July 18-21, 2019. Headquartered at its 1,800

square-foot booth (#4113) on the convention floor, Nickelodeon will pay

tribute to incurably optimistic SpongeBob SquarePants and his undersea

friends with activations, panels, talent signings and interactive design

elements featuring: The Krusty Krab, The Chum Bucket and Mrs. Puff's

Boating School.

Every day of the convention, Nick's booth will feature: an interactive

game inside The Krusty Krab, where fans will go head to head to complete

food orders in a race against the clock; a photo opportunity with a

replica of Mrs. Puff's Boating School; The Chum Bucket towering 22 feet

tall over the retail area, where attendees can purchase a variety of

exclusive Nick gear and one-of-a-kind collectables; costumed character

appearances; autograph signings with SpongeBob SquarePants cast

members and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator and executive

producers; and more special appearances to be announced in the coming

weeks.

Nickelodeon will present two panels during the convention: 'SpongeBob's

Big Birthday Blowout,' a deep dive into the series, celebrating 20 years

of SpongeBob SquarePants; and 'To Shell and Back,' an exclusive

history-making TMNT creator panel, comprised of three generations of

Turtle creators.

The following is a full rundown of the panels and booth activity:

PANELS



SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout!



Drop on the deck and flop like a fish because Nickelodeon is celebrating

20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Dive deep down into the making of the

brand-new special, 'SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout!' with co-executive

producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Voice actors Tom

Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger

Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence

(Plankton) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) will discuss what it was

like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first

time in this live action-animation hybrid special. Moderated by: David

Canfield (Entertainment Weekly).

To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator

panel



It's creator COWABUNGA time! Three generations of Teenage Mutant

Ninja Turtles creators will take the stage to celebrate the history,

fandom, and success of the Heroes in a Half -Shell. This exclusive

history-making event will give fans rare access to co-executive

producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward (Rise of

the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles),executive producer Ciro

Nieli (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and legendary TMNT

co-creator Kevin Eastman. United for the first time, these

award-winning creators will answer fan questions, share audience

giveaways and unveil never-before-seen original TMNT art. Moderated by Mike

Cecchini (Den of Geek).

DAILY BOOTH ACTIVITY



Customized T-Shirt Station: Fans can purchase a t-shirt from

the retail shop and customize it on the spot with characters and art

from their choice of eight fan-favorite Nick shows: All That, SpongeBob

SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, Rise of the

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Avatar:

The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

SquarePants voice talent and executive producers; Teenage

Mutant Ninja Turtles' creator Kevin Eastman and executive

producers.

Bikini Bottom friends-Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Mr.

Krabs and Pearl-will make appearances at Nick's booth at select times

during the convention.

collectibles, the winter edition of the Nick Box, t-shirts, and more.

course of the convention.

