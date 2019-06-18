Nickelodeon Brings SpongeBob SquarePants' Bikini Bottom to Life at Comic-Con International: San Diego July 18-21, 2019

BURBANK, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-
Nickelodeon is celebrating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants by
inviting fans to enter into the world of Bikini Bottom at Comic-Con
International: San Diego July 18-21, 2019. Headquartered at its 1,800
square-foot booth (#4113) on the convention floor, Nickelodeon will pay
tribute to incurably optimistic SpongeBob SquarePants and his undersea
friends with activations, panels, talent signings and interactive design
elements featuring: The Krusty Krab, The Chum Bucket and Mrs. Puff's
Boating School.
Every day of the convention, Nick's booth will feature: an interactive
game inside The Krusty Krab, where fans will go head to head to complete
food orders in a race against the clock; a photo opportunity with a
replica of Mrs. Puff's Boating School; The Chum Bucket towering 22 feet
tall over the retail area, where attendees can purchase a variety of
exclusive Nick gear and one-of-a-kind collectables; costumed character
appearances; autograph signings with SpongeBob SquarePants cast
members and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator and executive
producers; and more special appearances to be announced in the coming
weeks.
Nickelodeon will present two panels during the convention: 'SpongeBob's
Big Birthday Blowout,' a deep dive into the series, celebrating 20 years
of SpongeBob SquarePants; and 'To Shell and Back,' an exclusive
history-making TMNT creator panel, comprised of three generations of
Turtle creators.
The following is a full rundown of the panels and booth activity:
PANELS
SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout!
Drop on the deck and flop like a fish because Nickelodeon is celebrating
20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Dive deep down into the making of the
brand-new special, 'SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout!' with co-executive
producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Voice actors Tom
Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger
Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence
(Plankton) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) will discuss what it was
like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first
time in this live action-animation hybrid special. Moderated by: David
Canfield (Entertainment Weekly).
To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator
panel
It's creator COWABUNGA time! Three generations of Teenage Mutant
Ninja Turtles creators will take the stage to celebrate the history,
fandom, and success of the Heroes in a Half -Shell. This exclusive
history-making event will give fans rare access to co-executive
producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward (Rise of
the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles),executive producer Ciro
Nieli (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and legendary TMNT
co-creator Kevin Eastman. United for the first time, these
award-winning creators will answer fan questions, share audience
giveaways and unveil never-before-seen original TMNT art. Moderated by Mike
Cecchini (Den of Geek).
DAILY BOOTH ACTIVITY
-
Customized T-Shirt Station: Fans can purchase a t-shirt from
the retail shop and customize it on the spot with characters and art
from their choice of eight fan-favorite Nick shows: All That, SpongeBob
SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, Rise of the
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Avatar:
The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.
-
Autograph Signings: Signing opportunities with: SpongeBob
SquarePants voice talent and executive producers; Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles' creator Kevin Eastman and executive
producers.
-
Costumed-Character Appearances: SpongeBob SquarePants and
Bikini Bottom friends-Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Mr.
Krabs and Pearl-will make appearances at Nick's booth at select times
during the convention.
-
Retail: Attendees can purchase Comic-Con exclusive figures and
collectibles, the winter edition of the Nick Box, t-shirts, and more.
-
Giveaways: Enter for a chance to win special prizes over the
course of the convention.
