Nickelodeon : Renews Four Hit Series from Its Powerhouse Preschool Portfolio

Nickelodeon
has renewed some of the biggest hits in preschool TV: PAW
Patrol, Bubble
Guppies, Abby
Hatcher and Butterbean’s
Café. The renewals—a seventh season of PAW Patrol, a
fifth season of Bubble Guppies and second seasons of Abby
Hatcher and Butterbean’s Café—are part of the network’s new
content slate and ever-expanding powerful preschool portfolio.
Nickelodeon is currently home to nine of the top 10 preschool shows on
all TV, including number-one ranked PAW Patrol. Year to date,
Nick is the number-one basic cable network for Kids 2-5, Kids 2-11 and
Kids 6-11.
In the seventh season of PAW Patrol (26 half-hour episodes,
produced by Spin Master Entertainment), the heroic pack of pups—Chase,
Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—go on
super-charged adventures after receiving all-new abilities when a super
power replicating baddie, the Copycat, arrives in Adventure Bay. Then,
the PAW Patrol travel to Dino Land where they meet new pup and dinosaur
expert, Rex. With brand-new rugged Dino Rescue gear, heavy-duty vehicles
and tools, the pups are ready for action-packed prehistoric rescue
missions. PAW Patrol features a curriculum that focuses on
citizenship, social skills and problem solving.
Season five of Bubble Guppies (26 half-hour episodes) will
introduce brand-new guppy Zooli, a spunky and smart student, animal
expert and fin-tastic friend to the guppies’ school class. Together, the
guppies will dance, sing, play and learn valuable lessons as they embark
on all-new underwater adventures. Set to a soundtrack of catchy,
educational pop songs, Bubble Guppies features a curriculum that
infuses the core elements of kindergarten readiness, including math,
literacy, the arts, science and socio-emotional development.
In the second season of Abby Hatcher (26 half-hour episodes,
produced by Spin Master Entertainment), Abby and her best Fuzzly friend
Bozzly lend a helping hand to some new Fuzzly pals as they explore their
incredible hotel home, encounter a shuttle bus full of surprises and
zoom off to new locations with Abby’s souped-up bike and Fuzzly-finding
gear. Abby Hatcher features a social-emotional curriculum
highlighting empathy, compassion and problem-solving skills.
Season two of Butterbean’s Café (20 half-hour episodes) continues
to follow Butterbean, her fairy friends—Dazzle, Poppy, and Jasper—and
her little sister Cricket, as they use teamwork to successfully run
their neighborhood cafe and whip up healthy snacks and sweet treats for
the citizens of Puddlebrook. Butterbean’s Café showcases creative
cooking and features a curriculum with social-emotional lessons that
highlight kindness and gratitude, and leadership skills.
Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one
entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by
putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television
programming and production in the United States and around the world,
plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing
and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com.
Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks
of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).
